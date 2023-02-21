Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher and developer Odencat has revealed that the lovely-looking retro-esque RPG Meg's Monster is finally launching on Switch on 2nd March. While it looks like a cute, quirky little adventure on the surface, Meg's Monster is actually an entirely different beast within the genre.

As a monster called Roy, your job is to protect a little girl, Meg, from harm, find her mother, and take her home. You're extremely powerful, you have 99,999 health, and nothing can kill you. But, there's a catch — Meg has the power to end the world by simply shedding tears.

So this isn't an RPG about your survival or you getting through every battle — it's about you keeping the wellbeing of your cute little companion healthy. Meg's happiness is the key here, and even though you can't die, seeing Roy get hurt a lot makes Meg cry. As such, you need to give Meg toys to keep her calm, or figure out puzzles in battles in order to prevent anything too bad happening to you.

Here's a deeper look at the game from Odencat, along with some screens:

Innovative Battle System

Meg’s Monster chronicles the story of two very unlikely friends, encased in a unique, raw, scripted, turn-based battle system in which the player controls a nigh-invincible monster who must defeat enemies while also protecting a fragile human child with strange apocalyptic powers—because if she cries, the whole world dies.

Monster World

Meg, the human child, (whose tears just so happen to hold the power to bring forth the apocalypse) winds up in a world full of mutants and monsters who eat humans for breakfast. It’s up to a hulking brute named Roy and his pal Golan to help her make it back home. As they scour the Underworld for clues regarding her mother’s whereabouts, the trio will slowly warm up to one another, while also uncovering some truly astonishing secrets about their world and themselves. Meg’s Monster’s retro style and simplicity in presentation quickly unfolds into a challenging, amusing and must-play RPG. The narrative quickly pulls the player into the story whilst at the same time giving a real empathy for the main and central characters. Over 50,000 words of dialogue give a rich and compelling narrative to the many battles that will ensue as you venture forth. Each battle comes with its own unique mechanics and minigames to master as you duke it out while protecting and keeping Meg happy with her favourite toys. Yes, keeping Meg calm and happy is just one underlying factor, and a nice toy will achieve this, but it’s not that simple! Battle Away - Watch your HP!!!

Roy, the monster, has 99999 HP and is almost invincible (as in almost every enemy can’t kill him; think Saitama from One Punch Man). However, when he takes damage, the other protagonist, Meg, takes emotional and mental damage since she is a child and can’t bear to see Roy getting hurt. If her mental gauge reaches zero, she’ll cry and the world ends. This means that players will need to balance Meg’s mood, as well as defeating enemies that want to destroy them. Roy will need to use toys to keep Meg happy and prevent her from crying.

Majestic Sound and Music

Acclaimed Monster Hunter, Hi-Fi Rush, and Atelier Ryza 2 composer Reo Uratani, and a main theme featuring ethereal, otherworldly lyrics written and performed by Laura Shigihara of Plants vs Zombies™, To the Moon, Rakuen, and Deltarune fame, Meg’s Monster soundtrack has much to offer.

Meg's Monster will be launching on the Switch eShop on 2nd March — next Thursday — and will be £12.79/ USD$14.99. With a mix of quirky monsters, unique mechanics, and tons of excellent and emotive writing, this could be a stand-out indie RPG this year.

Have you bee tracking Meg's Monster's development? Will you be picking the game up next week? Let us know in the comments.