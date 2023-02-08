Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Velan Studios last week made a tough announcement - revealing it would be shutting down its free-to-play multiplayer title Knockout City on 6th of June this year. In the same update, it said it had other IPs and products it was "very excited about".

If you were wondering what's next, it seems the American developer is working on a follow-up to Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit with a new "mixed-reality racing experience" called Hot Wheels: Rift Rally. Much like Mario Kart Live, it will blend real-world environments with the digital world.

This new racer puts players behind the wheel of more than 140 Hot Wheels vehicles using the Chameleon RC car, which can "digitally transform". The game will also come with a campaign mode (including "Rift Gates" as checkpoints) and a stunt mode, where players perform all sorts of crazy moves to earn a high score.

The catch at the moment is Hot Wheels: Rift Rally has only been announced for iOS, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. It's due out next month on 14th March 2023 and will be priced at $129.99 USD for the standard edition and $149.99 USD for the collector's edition. Again though, you're going to need to own one of these platforms to be able to play it.

