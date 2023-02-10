Big news for cooking fans in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Gameloft has said that one of the most popular features — limitless coal — is returning to Kristoff's Stall in the next update, which drops on 16th February.

Coal is used for cooking, and it's normally hard to get high quantities of this, so it'll be a huge help for those who use cooking to make big bucks in-game. That's not the only change coming to the stall, either, as Gameloft teased that Kristoff will also be expanding his item limits "across the board".

✨Kristoff's Stall Changes✨



With our next update on the horizon (Feb 16!), want another sneak peek?



Since last update, Kristoff has put his gathering skills to the test and will be increasing item limits across the board at his stall - including the return of limitless coal! — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) February 9, 2023

Kristoff's Stall has become an important part of Disney Dreamlight Valley, as it's the place where you can buy crafting materials. The items that are available change daily. To get the stall, you need to reach friendship level 6 with the Frozen character, and then at friendship level 10, the stall will hold six items a day.

The Festival of Friendship update is coming next week on 16th February, bringing Olaf (from Frozen) and Mirabel (from Encanto) to Dreamlight valley. And, judging by some of the early teases, this is going to be a big update for the game.