DON'T NOD's next game is a brand new narrative adventure with stunning hand-drawn visuals, and it was revealed during yesterday's Nintendo Direct, and it's a timed console exclusive on Switch.

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie sees you travel between two worlds — your world, and Reverie — and look into the future. As Polly, you return home to find out the megacorporation MK threatens the balance between the two worlds. In Reverie, Polly becomes Harmony, a goddess who will be able to appoint an Aspiration (essentially, a deity that represents humanity's actions) to rule over the world.

The game promises to have multiple branching paths along with the excellent writing that DON'T NOD, of Life is Strange fame, is known for. With the gorgeous visuals and beautiful music from Celeste and Chicory: A Colorful Tale composer Lena Raine, we're really intrigued to see how this one shapes up.

Here's a summary of Harmony: The Fall of Reverie from the eShop page:

DECIDE YOUR DESTINY As Polly, or Harmony, each action you take will affect both worlds and send you down sprawling narrative paths. See into the future and explore the consequences of possible choices in the Augural, a game board and visual representation of Polly's gift of foresight.

In pursuing whichever destiny you desire, you’ll also bond with and obtain crystals from the Aspirations. These will unlock different paths at important crossroads that will change how the thread of the story unravels, and ultimately the fate of humanity. FIND THE NEW HEART OF HUMANITY Whichever Aspiration comes to lead Reverie, with Harmony’s help, will also become the heart of humanity. Their personality and style of rule will change Reverie while also giving the people of our world a new direction too: when the link between worlds is stronger, Reverie has a bigger influence on the state of our world. Glory, Bliss, Power, Chaos, Bond, and Truth are all wildly different entities with their own distinct personalities, goals, and opinions on how to make things better. You’ll get to know each of them as visit Reverie in your dreams as Harmony, but only you know best – as Polly – what your world needs. A COLORFUL WORLD As you play, revel in artistic direction that is bright, vibrant, and futuristic. Immerse yourself in the daily life of a Mediterranean city and get to know its people, with a cast of characters who are fully voiced and animated. Enjoy an enchanting soundtrack by award-winning composer, Lena Raine.

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie is launching on Switch sometime this June, with other consoles to follow at a later date.

Are you a Life is Strange fan? Will you be checking this one out? Let us know harmoniously in the comments!