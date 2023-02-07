One of the major releases on the Nintendo Switch this month happens to be Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe.

If you're looking for an incentive to pre-order the title, and happen to be based in the US, there is currently a deal going at GameStop where you can grab an exclusive poster (18" x 24"). This is a free bonus for anyone who decides to pre-order the game from this store.





*This offer is not available for online orders.



Find the nearest store to you and order your copy now: pic.twitter.com/KDmiu9Rowl Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe is now available for pre-order! While supplies last, pick up your copy in store on 2/24 to receive a free poster.*This offer is not available for online orders.Find the nearest store to you and order your copy now: https://t.co/wG7FlDBtDb February 2, 2023

One other thing to mention is that this offer isn't available online, so you'll need to head into your local store and get one before stock runs out. If you would like to see where else you can pre-order Kirby's returning Wii title, be sure to check out our guide: