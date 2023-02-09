Sony is continuing its huge comeback in Japan this week. According to this week's Famitsu charts (via Gematsu), after outselling all three models last week, the PlayStation 5 has once again topped the hardware charts with a huge 76,450 units sold in the week of 30th January to 6th February. The Switch OLED is behind it, but it sold almost half as much as the PS5 with 32,780 units shifted.
However, Nintendo is still doing remarkably well with its software — a sentiment that was echoed in the company's latest financial report. in fact, the entire top ten is made up entirely of Switch games this week in the boxed charts, with Pokémon Scarlet & Violet back in the top spot, selling another 31,191 copies. Last week's number one, Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, is down in fifth, selling below 10,000 copies.
In fact, it's been a bit of a quiet week, with only Pokémon selling more than 15k boxed copies. Splatoon 3, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Fire Emblem Engage are all close to the mark, with the strategy RPG closing in on 200,000 copies sold in Japan.
Here are this week's Japanese charts in full:
- [NSW] Pokémon Scarlet & Violet (The Pokémon Company, 11/18/22) – 31,191 (4,807,491)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 14,298 (3,862,841)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,858 (5,142,172)
- [NSW] Fire Emblem Engage (Nintendo, 01/20/23) – 12,920 (185,920)
- [NSW] Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (Marvelous, 01/26/23) – 9,522 (50,281)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,723 (3,032,742)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 7,461 (994,203)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 6,346 (1,169,936)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 6,128 (5,116,872)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 4,480 (2,840,736)
So, the PlayStation 5's improved stock is really paying off, and its sales have completely outclassed the Switch this week. In fact, even the Digital Edition has outsold the original Switch model and the Lite — but not the OLED. It's an impressive week for Sony, that's for sure. The Xbox Series S has also outsold the older two models of the Switch, selling 14,277 units.
- PlayStation 5 – 76,450 (2,343,017)
- Switch OLED Model – 32,780 (3,849,141)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 16,576 (361,727)
- Xbox Series S – 14,277 (244,155)
- Switch – 12,415 (19,163,038)
- Switch Lite – 10,541 (5,195,707)
- PlayStation 4 – 953 (7,851,829)
- Xbox Series X – 367 (173,885)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 70 (1,190,450)
How much longer will Sony hold onto the top spot in the hardware charts? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
I wonder how bad is the scamming scene in Japan if a console selling 76,450 units hasn't a single game charting in the weekly top10?
Sony sold the most consoles but none of their games are in the top ten🤔
how is the OLED model in second???
sony can produce enough stock now if you want to play final fantasy 7 part 2 and final fantasy 16 you need a ps5
@GMACPLAYS it has been second 3 weeks in a row to the ps5
Oh Nintendo, that price dropped for all Switch models is still on the table. That's your only trump card, use it.
Must be buying them to watch movies on since PS5 has no games
I want to see Super Mario Odyssey in charts... Why Japanese gamers prefer racing and party games over amazing 3D-platformer game? Why gamers buying Mario Kart 8 Deluxe instead of Super Mario Odyssey? This thing makes me think that the Super Mario Odyssey is an underrated game... SMO deserves those amazing sales, not MK8D... SMO is a new game, while MK8D is just an enhanced port of Wii U game with some new additional Switch-exclusive content. Also, because of these MK8D crazy sales we don't have Mario Kart 9... And, racing games are hard! AI in racing games is annoying! Fighting games are easier than racing games, for example... And SMO is not a hard game...
The PS5 being in stock more frequently certainly helps. I'll probably pick one up when they eventually release a slim version. The model they have now is massive and kinda ugly looking.
probably ps5 owners majority of games are digital therefore they would not be on the japan lists
@Vyacheslav333 It depends on replay value, Super Mario Odyssey just doesn't had high replay value compare to multiplayer titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. I mean once you 100% complete everything in Super Mario Odyssey, what else could you do? Mario Kart 8 Deluxe had online play, local play, could be use for competition, could be use as a time killer title, etc.
PlayStation 5 is finally readily available and next gen game releases are kicking into high gear at last. This doesn’t surprise me.
PS5 will outsell the Switch worldwide this year. But considering the Switch's age, it's still selling very well.
Switch sports almost to 1M!
I really enjoy it and wish it hadn't seen so much negativity. For my money it was the best game of 2022. Specifically - playing soccer with the leg strap online is so much fun!
@GVIL PlayStation Plus, most PS5’s come with a game. Mine came with God of War Ragnarok.
@DiggleDog Resident Evil 4 remake and Street Fighter are coming for PS4 as well, so idk..
It's probably of (as you said) about availability plus the fact that Nintendo is REALLY stretching it imo with its 15-16 years old (at least when it comes to being a home console) hardware.
With the PS5 entering its prime and the switch being in its last few years, is this really that surprising.
@WanzerAce that's weird, I'm sure I've played tons of brilliant games since I got my ps5? 700 plus hours on it last year. I'd argue it had a better 2 year launch window than the ps4. They are obviously not too your taste, but to say it has no games is laughable. My series x though, that's another story.
@DiggleDog It's likely that everyone who want a Switch probably already got one or two already. Either that or Japan are flocking to buy the original disc based PS5 because Sony is going to discontinue manufacturing it next year when they launch the more expensive modular PS5 which is going to replaced both the disc and digital edition versions of the console.
Glad to see Engage hanging on!
The SwitchOLED has sold MORE units than both PS5 models combined LTD!! Oh NOES I'm a shakin N my bootz!!! Good for Sony who is part of the industry charging $70 a game!! I personally find this absurd and I won't even pay that for the new Zelda game. It comes down to a matter of principal to me. I'd rather spend that money and grab up a bunch of smaller indie games.
@wanghosom GVIL in one of the financial quarters last year, 79% of Sony's software sales were digital. And by region, Japan were not far behind North America.
Plus as others have said, you get ps plus extra, you get access to 400 ps4/5 games, so no need to go out and buy games straight off.
PS5 sales was on the top but why there was no top 10 PS5 games sales?
What PS5 games they bought then ?
Well like any tech, there comes a point when everyone that wants one has one.
Then the new boy in town starts selling more as well.
Basically in the business it is called
Product life cycle.
I think the Switch will not sell more than PS5 in any territories this year but will be a good second.
It’s just simple product life cycle, that’s all.
@Anti-Matter digital. Ps plus extra.
@WanzerAce
Being an owner of a PS5 since launch, you could not be more wrong.
The PS5 library has been leagues ahead of the PS4 in regards to time on the market (the first two years).
There’s been a ton to play. Yes there were a lot of cross gen games, I’ll say that. But they were significantly better than the PS4 versions. And the PS5 exclusive games have been excellent so far.
Returnal is tied with BOTW as my favorite game of the last six years. It was absolutely fantastic from start to finish. Extremely challenging, but extremely fair.
@Serpenterror MK8D don't have any plot - no Story Mode or Arcade Mode like in fighting games. So, replay value in MK8D is quite average, imo. There's only differences between characters and items you can use during the race, but... Different playstyle is not enough to replay the racing game entirely, imo. And for these online modes you need either NSO or someone with you in one place. Single player content-wise, game is below average for my standards. 2004's FlatOut is more interesting and funny than MK8D. But MK8D and FlatOut are in different sub-categories – FlatOut is about demonstrating physics and wrecking cars... Sad that there is no 2004's FlatOut on Switch... First game is the best game in the series, imo. And the 1st game is better than 2nd. Well, anyway... Minecraft? Minecraft is open-world sandbox game, and it costs less than SMO. So, that's unfair to compare it to SMO. SSB. Special/Ultimate? Well... Every character in the game have their own story, am I right? So, in terms of longevity/replay value it can beat SMO.
«Mario Kart 8 Deluxe... ...could be use as a time killer title, etc.»
Well, SMO can be used as a time killer as well. There are various costumes for Mario, accessories for Odyssey, Luigi's mini-game. And that's possible to replay boss battles in post game as well.
@Vyacheslav333
Spyro Reignited Trilogy was much better than Super Mario Odyssey in term of gameplay and storyline. At least they don't bring damsel in distress plot all the time.
Nintendo - 'Games sell systems.'
Sony - 'Hold my beer.'
Nice to see Sony finally managing to beat a 6 year old console (I mean, seriously, wtf!?) but despite some folk's narrative, I'm sure Nintendo are happy shifting 50K units a week at this stage in it's life! Absolutely crazy. They do right to capitalise on software sales before releasing a new console. And it might overtake the DS this time next year. Software is key (and that Direct was awesome!)
As a casual observer, I think Hogwarts Legacy is selling PS5s right now.
@GrailUK this has been my thinking. Production is increasing and the Direct has shown us they’ve major hands to play this year, not just TOTK. I don’t know if they’ll surpass the PS5 consistently anymore in hardware, but they are serious about software this first half, not to mention the NSO Expansion pack is starting to really grow as an attractive option. I think we’ll be having some interesting end of 2023 chats, it’s exciting to see Nintendo have more up their sleeves.
Yes, Sony's PlayStation division is based in California, but Sony the company overall is still very much a Japanese giant. The fact that some of the new JRPGs are PS5 only exclusives I think is helping as well.
I have an Xbox Series S and Switch. I'm tempted to get a PS5, but it's so bulky and ugly. I know aesthetics are a dumb reason to avoid a console, but it would stick out like a sore thumb in my entertainment center. Also, while some PS5 games entice me, there aren't many. Mainly Ratchet and Clank and maybe God of War.
@Vyacheslav333 My point is once a player complete everything in Super Mario Odyssey, the chances of them ever coming back to play that game again is slim compare to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe which they could easily return to time and time again whether by themselves or with friends. Not only that but Mario Kart 8 Deluxe also had different stuff for players to mess around with. If they like to race slow they can, if they want to race fast they can, if they want it casual they can, if they want a challenge they can, if they want to race against strangers they can, if they want to race against friends they can, if they want to take the game on the road they can, if they don't want to race and just want to cause mayhem they can, if they want to race in reverse course they can, etc. There's lots of stuff that kept them coming back. If they want to beat their own race time, they can, if they want to try racing with the MK8 steering wheel they can, the replay value is that high. Even if they unlock and got every contents in MK8D, the chances of them returning to the game is high since the fun of the game kept them satisfied. Anyways you want answer to your question and you got it. Super Mario Odyssey is not on the chart cause it's not selling, reason is low replay value which many Japanese player couldn't return too once they beat it.
We're gamers first. Switch sales are already slow down. Time to schedule Switch 2. Playstation 5 should invest more in Japanese market. It almost feels like an american company
@wanghosom Or that PS owners simply buy their games digitally? Just a thought.
In Japan, switch games are targeted at children e.g. as birthday presents and gifts, therefore need to be bought physical. Many adults would rather buy digital and save a car ride.
@Enriesto Agreed. Last year I predicted the Switch to be the best selling console. Bloody hell it was close and came down to the wire, but it just pipped PS5. I reckon it will be second place this year but it's far from flatlining. (If it somehow comes out on top, then I have no words for how impressive that would be!) I don't know how high sales have to be for a price drop (confident Nintendo does lol) but I don't think 55k a week is it.
Sony sold 93k consoles but non of their games passed 4.5k sales?
By "huge comeback" you mean it's in stores.
I mean there is really no magic here. When people literally can't buy it, it tends to sell poorly. When they can buy it again, it sells pretty well.
In fact that only thing that I would say is note worthy and kinda funny is that the reason they didn't always have a huge sales increase as soon as they got a restoke is a lot of people who wanted a PS5 and couldn't find one would just buy a switch instead. But no one does that any more because everyone already has a switch.
@Tantani It's physical sales only and you need to sell less than 10,000 copies to get into the top 5 in a country with 123 million people lol.
@WanzerAce You sound like someone that can't afford it so you have to try and make fun of it. It'll be okay.
@Vyacheslav333 SMO literally sold 3 million copies in Japan. Chill out.
And a game doesn't need a story mode to be fun and popular.
@Anti-Matter Well... Okay... But, didn't that kinda weird to compare "trilogy" with one game? 3 games in 1 versus 1 game is unfair, don't you think so?
@Serpenterror Well, okay. Good arguments, I see.
The PS5 is excellent. It's so much better than the PS4 in every way, honestly what the console should've been from the start. It has a lot of good games too.
Good thing Nintendo is also churning out lots of good games. It's a really good time to be a gamer, I think.
@BTB20 3 million copies... But worldwide sales are 25 million, so... That number seems low to me.
«And a game doesn't need a story mode to be fun and popular.»
Well, I know that. MK8D is popular, DOTA 2 is popular, CS:GO is popular, Team Fortress 2 is popular, Fortnite is popular, Overwatch (2) is popular...
Alternative title:
Japanese Charts: Nintendo Switch dominates Top 10 games chart for umpteenth time
@Vyacheslav333 I see what you are saying… if I were new to Nintendo or the Switch…..I would buy Odyssey and MK8D for sure. Maybe Animal Crossing took that second default purchase….
People that wanted a Switch have one. The amount of people in the world that can afford gaming is finite.
@Anti-Matter I rather think they are playing their ps4 games then spend more for ps5 games.
That’s good on Sony. Take advantage
While I have zero plans to buy a PS5 (the last hold out for me getting a new PlayStation was God of War, but with their games coming to PC I have less incentive), but glad it's in stock for those who want one. I think if I do get a next gen console it be a Series S with Gamepass so I can play 360, Xbone games that never made it to PC or Switch.
For comparison sake, Three Houses numbers at the same period (three weeks) were: 19,616 / 198,550.
It's interesting to see Japanese people picking up PlayStations when Sony has made it clear that they'd rather cater to western tastes with their cinematic action experiences. Though I guess if you already own a switch the next thing you pick up is a PS5 because what, are they going to grab a series X? lol
Looks like Sony has stabilized stock. Good on them. Hope they have a good year of releases ahead. Wish they would do something about the controller battery life though...
@Limberlost This is low-key the most likely answer. There is a ridiculously huge Harry Potter following in Japan. So if you add PS5 availability, no physical physical games in the Top 10, the Hogwarts Legacy release tomorrow, and an army of streamers and VTubers currently posting up preview videos and gameplay (influencers, another catalyst to this craze), you get PS5 hardware sales numbers. Easy.
@ATaco They could pick up a Series S. 14k units and no Top 10. All signs are pointing to a huge multi-plat release that is probably doing huge pre-order numbers and preloads. I’m thinking Hogwarts.
@Vyacheslav333 It’s really not hard to understand, MK8 has been one of the widest reaching IPs Nintendo has because it’s simply fun. It’s a formula that just works, full stop.
@Serialsid GVIL? Was that a typo or some kind of acronym I'm not familiar with?
@OrtadragoonX PS5 has been hampered by PS4. Returnal is nobody's favourite game apart from you.
@__jamiie
PS5 and Series X have been hampered by modern development struggles and unrealistic timelines. Cross Gen was going to happen regardless of what happened. First generation of consoles to run the same architecture as their predecessors. Building cross Gen titles made perfect financial sense. Especially since both consoles were extremely hard to find for a long time.
And dude. Returnal had a great critical and fan response for such a niche game. It’s a great game.
@OrtadragoonX All consoles are hard to find at launch. No generation prior to this has been so weak in showing what it can do. How many cross gen first party titles have there been during previous gens? None. And there have ABSOLUTELY been consoles with enough similar architecture in the past.
Was Super Mario 64 on SNES?
Was Wind Waker on N64?
Was Uncharted on PS2?
PS2 - The biggest selling console ever. Did Sony try to "cross gen" that system with PS3? No. Because the tech was actually a step up from PS2.
How many PS4 first party launch games were also on PS3? None.
Cross gen is watering down the possible power of games. Fact.
If not, then why the hell should I buy a PS5 to play GoW Ragnarok? I have my PS4.
This is a VERY weak generation of consoles. People being excited by loading times and ray tracing are fooling themselves and this is not an exciting time to be a gamer in my opinion.
Returnal is very divisive and I don't agree with your opinion, but I'm glad you loved it that much.
