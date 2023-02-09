Sony is continuing its huge comeback in Japan this week. According to this week's Famitsu charts (via Gematsu), after outselling all three models last week, the PlayStation 5 has once again topped the hardware charts with a huge 76,450 units sold in the week of 30th January to 6th February. The Switch OLED is behind it, but it sold almost half as much as the PS5 with 32,780 units shifted.

However, Nintendo is still doing remarkably well with its software — a sentiment that was echoed in the company's latest financial report. in fact, the entire top ten is made up entirely of Switch games this week in the boxed charts, with Pokémon Scarlet & Violet back in the top spot, selling another 31,191 copies. Last week's number one, Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, is down in fifth, selling below 10,000 copies.

In fact, it's been a bit of a quiet week, with only Pokémon selling more than 15k boxed copies. Splatoon 3, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Fire Emblem Engage are all close to the mark, with the strategy RPG closing in on 200,000 copies sold in Japan.

Here are this week's Japanese charts in full:

So, the PlayStation 5's improved stock is really paying off, and its sales have completely outclassed the Switch this week. In fact, even the Digital Edition has outsold the original Switch model and the Lite — but not the OLED. It's an impressive week for Sony, that's for sure. The Xbox Series S has also outsold the older two models of the Switch, selling 14,277 units.

PlayStation 5 – 76,450 (2,343,017) Switch OLED Model – 32,780 (3,849,141) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 16,576 (361,727) Xbox Series S – 14,277 (244,155) Switch – 12,415 (19,163,038) Switch Lite – 10,541 (5,195,707) PlayStation 4 – 953 (7,851,829) Xbox Series X – 367 (173,885) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 70 (1,190,450)

< Last week's charts

How much longer will Sony hold onto the top spot in the hardware charts? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!