It's a week of mixed fortunes for the Switch in this week's Famitsu charts (via Gematsu). The big story is that the PlayStation 5 has outsold all Switch models to be the best-selling hardware of the week of 23rd - 29th January. Sony's console sold an impressive 53,256 units this week, edging past the combined sales of the Switch OLED, the normal Switch, and the Lite (51,108).

More on those console sales in a bit, however. In terms of the software charts, the Switch has dominated as usual, and we have another new number one this week. Marvelous' Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, a remake of GameCube favourite Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life, tops the physical charts, selling 40,759 units, knocking Fire Emblem Engage off the top.

Intelligent Systems and Nintendo's strategy RPG has slipped down to fourth with 28,442 units sold, which puts it behind Pokémon Scarlet & Violet in second (with 37,265 units) and Square Enix's new PS5 RPG Forspoken in third (with 29,055 units sold). Disgaea 7 is the other new release of the week in Japan, with Nippon Ichi's zany strategy game debuting in seventh, selling 10,359 units.

Here are this week's Japanese charts in full:

The PlayStation 5 has seen an uptick in sales in Japan after Sony stated that the company has been able to resolve stock shortages. And last week, the PS5 did top the hardware charts but didn't outsell all models of the Switch. It's a very different story this week — even if it's just a marginal difference. The PS5 sold almost double that of the OLED in this week's numbers, and the Digital edition of the console sold just 105 fewer units than the Switch Lite.

PlayStation 5 – 53,256 (2,266,567) Switch OLED Model – 28,787 (3,816,361) Switch – 12,564 (19,150,623) Switch Lite – 9,757 (5,185,166) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 9,652 (345,151) PlayStation 4 – 1,061 (7,850,876) Xbox Series S – 830 (229,878) Xbox Series X – 435 (173,518) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 74 (1,190,380)

Not something that happens very often! Let us know what you think of this week's results in the comments!