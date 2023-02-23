Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Microids has shared the first gameplay trailer for UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves, the upcoming action game based on the anime adaptation of Go Nagai's manga from 1975. The manga and anime are considered classics in the mech genre, and this marks the IPs glorious return.

First announced in 2021, the project (developed by Endroad which is made up of former Ubisoft and Amplitude Studios staff) has been pretty quiet since that initial reveal, but it's looking pretty slick if the trailer is anything to go by.

The Feast of the Wolves will follow the first arc of the 1977 anime, so fans will be able to relive some of their favourite moments from the show. Plus some of the show's most iconic music will be in the game, and is being reorchestrated.