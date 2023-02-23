Publisher Microids has shared the first gameplay trailer for UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves, the upcoming action game based on the anime adaptation of Go Nagai's manga from 1975. The manga and anime are considered classics in the mech genre, and this marks the IPs glorious return.

First announced in 2021, the project (developed by Endroad which is made up of former Ubisoft and Amplitude Studios staff) has been pretty quiet since that initial reveal, but it's looking pretty slick if the trailer is anything to go by.

The Feast of the Wolves will follow the first arc of the 1977 anime, so fans will be able to relive some of their favourite moments from the show. Plus some of the show's most iconic music will be in the game, and is being reorchestrated.

We don't know much more about the game yet, but it's still slated for a 2023 release. The prospect of playing as Duke Fleet is enough to keep any mech fan happy, and the oversized action gameplay looks like it'll be pretty fun.

Here's a little bit more about the game and the franchise's origins from Microids, along with some screenshots:

About UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of The Wolves:
Based on the famous anime adapted from Go Nagai’s manga UFO Robo Grendizer, this new action game will grant the nostalgic gamers the chance to play as Duke Fleet and his great robot and enjoy epic adventures. A unique opportunity to dive head first into an iconic pop culture universe filled with bravery, treason and sensational battles!

The cult animated series was one of the first successful exports of Japanese animation at the end of the 70’s. We all remember the iconic battles and the Grendizer’s weaponry used to defeat King Vega’s forces, launching attacks on Earth from its secret base hidden on the dark side of the moon. Are you ready for a legendary comeback?

Pre-orders are available now, with both limited and collector's editions due to be announced in the future.

Are you a fan of Grendizer? Will you be picking the game up later this year? Let us know in the comments.