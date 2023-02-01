Greek mythology might not be the first thing to come to mind when you think of a vertical-scrolling shooter, but that didn't stop Namco from releasing Phelios in 1988, and it hasn't stopped Hamster from adding said title to its arcade collection this week (from 2nd February).
There's probably many out there who haven't stumbled across Phelios before (it spent a fair amount of time as a Japanese exclusive), so we'll give you the rundown. In this vertically-scrolling shooter, you play as Apollo (god of, like, everything), riding on his Pegasus to rescue the goddess Artemis. As the genre suggests, nay requires, there are a whole bunch of mythological beasties for you to take out along the way and a boss battle caping-off each level.
If the prospect of flying along, slicing down foes sounds like a good one to you (and come on, that does sound good), we're afraid there's no such combat here. Instead, Apollo uses his sword to fire out projectiles — you know, like all swords do — which can be set to either a standard hit or a charged attack.
For a closer look at what the game has in store, check out the following screenshots to get a taste of the style:
Phelios will be flying onto the Arcade Archives tomorrow (thanks, Nintendo Everything) and you will be able to pick it up from the Switch eShop for $7.99 / €6.99 / £6.29.
[source nintendoeverything.com]
Comments (9)
Yes! I have been waiting for this one!
(I might have been the only one!)
It had a great Genesis port in the early days, but the arcade one is the one I always wanted!
@thom1414 I wished for it, but didn't wait for it. Now it's here.
It encapsulates the 1980s aesthetics visually and musically, and that melancholic ending theme as well really hits hard.
Looking forward to adding this to my collection.
Awww YISSSSSS! 🎊
I got the genesis cart from a bargain bin during the psx era, played it to death! I've never played the arcade version but I absolutely CANNOT WAIT!!!
@thom1414 @Severian
"there are dozens of us!"
This game looks like Actraiser.
I might have to get this just for the nostalgia. I think it was the first game I ever bought new for the Genesis (I bought my friend's used console with a bunch of games, mostly RPGs). I played the crap out of it. I don't think I ever beat it, though.
Namco has WAY more arcade game history than I ever thought! Meanwhile all the Namco Museums are just Pac Man, Dig Dug and Galaga.
Hamster doing what Namdon't, I guess.
Speaking of Greek mythology - when is Hades 2 being released!?
I am honestly hoping for near perfect ports of Zaxxon and Viewpoint. Especially Viewpoint. I dropped so many quarters into that game I could have owned one.
@CharlieGirl Hopefully we get Tekken soon, Namco would give us all the classic arcade games we want but they wouldn't give us any of the ones passed the 16-Bit era.
