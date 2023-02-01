Greek mythology might not be the first thing to come to mind when you think of a vertical-scrolling shooter, but that didn't stop Namco from releasing Phelios in 1988, and it hasn't stopped Hamster from adding said title to its arcade collection this week (from 2nd February).

There's probably many out there who haven't stumbled across Phelios before (it spent a fair amount of time as a Japanese exclusive), so we'll give you the rundown. In this vertically-scrolling shooter, you play as Apollo (god of, like, everything), riding on his Pegasus to rescue the goddess Artemis. As the genre suggests, nay requires, there are a whole bunch of mythological beasties for you to take out along the way and a boss battle caping-off each level.

If the prospect of flying along, slicing down foes sounds like a good one to you (and come on, that does sound good), we're afraid there's no such combat here. Instead, Apollo uses his sword to fire out projectiles — you know, like all swords do — which can be set to either a standard hit or a charged attack.

For a closer look at what the game has in store, check out the following screenshots to get a taste of the style:

Phelios will be flying onto the Arcade Archives tomorrow (thanks, Nintendo Everything) and you will be able to pick it up from the Switch eShop for $7.99 / €6.99 / £6.29.

Are you gearing up for some godly gaming? Let us know in the comments!