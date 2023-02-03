Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Ratalaika Games has revealed a rather quirky little platformer that's springing its way onto Switch next week. Go! Go! PogoGirl, developed by Ohsat Games (which consists of just one person, Andrej Preradovic!), follows a pogo champion whose prize pogo stick is stolen, and she must use another in order to track it down. The game launches on the eShop on 10th February, and it's giving us some serious Sega nostalgia.

Looking like it sits between the Master System and the Mega Drive, Go! Go! PogoGirl levels are themed around the four seasons and are all designed around PogoGirl's pogo-jumping skills. Each season will have five levels each for a total of 20 levels. And, well, if you take a good look at the levels, you might spot some similarities with a certain blue hedgehog's Green Hill Zone... those flowers look awfully familiar.

Solo developer Andrej Preradovic has stated that his inspirations come from his favourite Sega games growing up such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Castle of Illusion, and Rocket Knight Adventures. It looks like a barrel load of bouncy fun, and the game has been getting positive reviews on Steam since it launched last year. For more info on the game, here's what publisher Ratalaika has to say:

Isn’t She lovely?

PogoGirl is a pogo champion living on Pogo Island. She's fun-loving, happy and easy-going but one fateful night, her favourite pogo stick is stolen from its case. Distressed, Pogo Girl grabs a spare pogo stick and gives chase, bouncing after the thief throughout the night and day - across the whole island in order to get her treasure back and strive to do the right thing by helping others. So the exciting adventure begins and an impressive challenge unfolds. Straight to the Point

Go! Go! PogoGirl takes place across the four seasons, with each season comprising four levels plus a boss level. Clever design work is implemented in such a way that players can find good routes for speed-running and things are never that easy. Those who want to take their time exploring will find hidden gems behind fake walls and lots more. Exploration is encouraged as care has been taken so that players can freely explore the levels without fear of getting lost! As the game plays check out some of the familiar backdrops, inspired from classic 90s titles. Once you've beaten the last boss, an additional bonus world with 5 more levels is unlocked but there is a long way to go before you get to this stage. More Than Just Jumping

As is familiar for classic 2D platformers, the main goal is just to reach the end of each level. However, the game employs a task system for added challenges. In each level you can achieve three extra goals:

1) Collecting all 100 gems in a level

2) Finding all 3 hidden gems in a level

3) Beating the level without dying. Each of these goals will award players with a pogo medal, and if you collect all the medals in the game (including the bonus levels you unlock after beating it once), you will unlock a low gravity cheat, making PogoGirl bounce super high. Finally, players can also enable a timer in the game to speedrun it. Winner Takes All

As well as completing all the set levels and going onto unlock additional ones there are lots of other unlockables, surprises on offer. In truth, just like some old school games that have mystery finds and hidden cheats, Go! Go! PogoGirl recreates the excitement of finding secrets you did not expect! Controlling the Music

Slick and responsive controls are the order of the day and some nice music and sound effects present a stomping-retro experience to be had by all! Go! Go! PogoGirl is a pogo-powered platformer that will bounce you back into the 90s with gems, enemies, spikes and secrets.

While it wears its inspirations on its sleeve, we think this looks like a delightful little platformer that will have you bouncing up and down with joy.

Go! Go! PogoGirl launches on the eShop on 10th February for only £4.99 / €4.99 / $USD 4.99. Will you be checking this one out? Pogo on down to the comments and let us know!