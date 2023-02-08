The elusive shiny version of Heart Trim Furfrou, a Valentine's Day exclusive in Pokémon GO, is now able to be transferred from the mobile game into Pokémon HOME!

The Valentine's Day event started earlier today, and Serebii shared the news that — for the first time — the shiny variant of this exclusive form can, at last, be stored in HOME. Shiny Furfrou was only added to the game last September as part of the Fashion Week event, so while all other shiny variants could be transferred to HOME, players would need to wait until the next Valentine's Day event to get their hands on this unique look.

The Heart Trim is definitely on-brand for the day of love. Furfrou sports a pink heart on its forehead and on the tip of its tail, along with pink fluffy ankles (that look like leg warmers, to be honest!) and white fur on its head and black-coloured skin. The shiny variant swaps the black and white around to make it looks as posh as a poodle should.

This fancy Poodle Pokémon made its debut in Pokémon X & Y, and you could change its haircut at Friseur Furfrou in Lumiose City. Of course, collectors want to have every form available, especially shinies, and when the Pokémon (and its forms) became available in GO, it meant there was another race to get every single version of the puppy — including those event-exclusive ones.

The Valentine's Day event is on from now until 14th February 10pm PST, so if you want to get your shiny variant of this lovely dog, then get to it!

Will you be going after shiny Heart Trim Furfrou for your Pokémon HOME 'dex? Let us know!