The elusive shiny version of Heart Trim Furfrou, a Valentine's Day exclusive in Pokémon GO, is now able to be transferred from the mobile game into Pokémon HOME!
The Valentine's Day event started earlier today, and Serebii shared the news that — for the first time — the shiny variant of this exclusive form can, at last, be stored in HOME. Shiny Furfrou was only added to the game last September as part of the Fashion Week event, so while all other shiny variants could be transferred to HOME, players would need to wait until the next Valentine's Day event to get their hands on this unique look.
The Heart Trim is definitely on-brand for the day of love. Furfrou sports a pink heart on its forehead and on the tip of its tail, along with pink fluffy ankles (that look like leg warmers, to be honest!) and white fur on its head and black-coloured skin. The shiny variant swaps the black and white around to make it looks as posh as a poodle should.
This fancy Poodle Pokémon made its debut in Pokémon X & Y, and you could change its haircut at Friseur Furfrou in Lumiose City. Of course, collectors want to have every form available, especially shinies, and when the Pokémon (and its forms) became available in GO, it meant there was another race to get every single version of the puppy — including those event-exclusive ones.
The Valentine's Day event is on from now until 14th February 10pm PST, so if you want to get your shiny variant of this lovely dog, then get to it!
Will you be going after shiny Heart Trim Furfrou for your Pokémon HOME 'dex? Let us know!
Wouldn't most people rather keep it in GO where it can actually be used?
Furfrou isn't obtainable/transferable to any of the currently available Pokémon games on Switch (sadly).
When are they gonna let Spinda into Home? So annoying that they excluded it from Home because ILCA is bad at making Pokémon games and gave it the wrong values or whatever in BDSP. Why not fix the bug or at least introduce non-bugged Spinda into Scarlet Violet or somethinnggggg
@EarthboundBenjy : I don't even care for Spinda, but that's a pretty pathetic oversight by all involved.
@EarthboundBenjy Spinda can be transferred from the 3DS games via Pokémon Bank. I think it's currently the only way to obtain one in HOME (and trading of course).
I'd love them to make it able to be transferred from GO, especially now that we got Kecleon. Or at least remove it from the GO Dex in HOME if they refuse to do that. That empty spot in my Dex is going to drive me crazy. xD
@Sarkos : The empty Celebi and Deoxys slots in my BD/SP Dexes are driving me a little crazy too, but I'm not bothered to pay through the nose to transfer them from the 3DS games.
I also missed out on the Shiny Celebi/Zarude event(s), meaning that I also have a missing entry from my Sword/Shield Dexes... grr...
@Sisilly_G Furfrou is a good bargaining chip if you're looking for a trade. I think they lose their trims when moved from the 3DS games, so transferring from GO is the only option (for now)
@Sisilly_G
Regarding Spinda, it should also be noted that in Pokémon Go they have a limited set of pre-determined patterns (9 released, 20 total apparently planned), because they seemingly weren't able to implement the pattern generation that other handheld and console 3D games have managed.
Honestly the whole pokemon Home is ridiculously limited. I wanted to play pokemon crystal with Mareep, turnes out that even if I bought home and caught one in any game, I can only move them to very select few new games, even if it was caught in silver/gold (because of potential compatibility issues).
No backwards compatibility with older games makes it really hard to like the idea of having pkmn home in the first place.
