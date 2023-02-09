Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Koei Tecmo has revealed a brand new story trailer for the upcoming remaster of Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (or Project Zero for those in Europe) for the Nintendo Switch. It's a pretty spooky glimpse at the game's cutscenes and gameplay, with plenty of ghosts to make us shout "nope" and run off into the kitchen.

Not only that, but Koei Tecmo has also confirmed that players who pre-order the game prior to release will bag some nice extras, along with some additional goodies for all players who purchase the digital game prior to March 22nd, 2023. Here's what the publisher had to say:

"Players who pre-order by 2nd March 2023 will receive the following pre-order bonuses: Ruka Limited Edition Costume “Fox Mask” (white/red), Misaki Limited Edition Costume “Fox Mask” (black/red), Choshiro Limited Edition Costume “Fox Mask” (black/blue), and the Ruka, Misaki and Choshiro Limited Edition Costume “Spirit Stone Flashlight Hat”. "Anyone who purchases the digital copy of the game by 22nd March 2023 will have the ability to download the early purchase bonus: Ruka Exclusive Costume "Marie Rose Outfit" from the Dead or Alive series. There will even be a special save bonus costume for fans who have already played PROJECT ZERO: Maiden of Black Water. Play PROJECT ZERO: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse on the same device that has saved data from PROJECT ZERO: Maiden of Black Water to receive the Save Data Bonus, the “Camera Obscura Hat”."

You won't have long to wait if you're looking to pick up Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse. The remaster is heading to the Switch on March 9th, 2023.

Will you be picking up Mask of the Lunar Eclipse next month? Grab your camera and let us know!