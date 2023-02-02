Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

There are enough fishing games on switch to fill your net three times over. You throw every title with a fishing mini-game in there and you would be left with one crammed aquarium. In such a calm, soothing genre, it can be difficult to stand out as the top dogfish, so what has indie development studio Black Salt Games done? Made a fishing game that very much not calming and particularly un-soothing.

Dredge is a game that will see you play as a down-on-their-luck fisherman who is trawling the seas to make ends meet. As you get more desperate, you will have to venture into shadier parts of the ocean, each with their own equally shady sea beasties.

There's not a lot more that we know about the game at the moment apart from that it is setting sail for Switch on 30th March. What is clear from the above trailer, however, is that there is definitely something fishy going on in this story — this ain't no Ace Angler!

For a little more information on what to expect from Dredge, check out the following details and screenshots from publishers Team 17:

KEY FEATURES

- Unravel a Mystery: Captain your fishing trawler across a collection of remote islands, each with its own inhabitants to meet, wildlife to discover, and stories to unearth

- Dredge the Depths: Scour the sea for hidden treasures and complete quests to gain access to strange new abilities

- Study Your Craft: Research special equipment and upgrade your boat’s capabilities to gain access to rare fish and valuable deep-sea curios

- Fish to Survive: Sell your discoveries to the locals to learn more about each area, and upgrade your boat to reach even more secluded locations

- Fight the Unfathomable: Strengthen your mind and use special abilities to survive trips out on the water after dark

Yep, there's definitely something sinister going on here, though we can't quite put our fins on what it is. Dredge will make its way onto the Switch eShop next month for the price of £23.99/ $26.99 / €26.99.

Has Dredge got you up to the gills in intrigue? Let us know in the comments!