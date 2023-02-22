Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is still going strong with regular updates and DLC. Following on from a teaser at the start of 2023, Bandai Namco has now officially announced the 23rd World Martial Arts Tournament arc update.

Here's a description and a few teaser screenshots:

"The setting for this story is the 23rd World Tournament, the venue for a series of shocking upsets... The battle between a grown-up Goku and Ma Junior for the fate of the world is about to begin..."

DLC Additional Story

“Chaos at the World Tournament”

Confirmed for Release!

The setting for this story is

More details about this have been shared in the latest edition of V Jump, so if we hear or see anything else, we'll let you know.

This update will follow Bardock: Alone Against Fate, which arrived earlier this year. And if you haven't tried out this Dragon Ball game on Switch yet, there's a free demo you can download from the Switch eShop.

Looking forward to this tournament arc DLC? Comment below.