Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is still going strong with regular updates and DLC. Following on from a teaser at the start of 2023, Bandai Namco has now officially announced the 23rd World Martial Arts Tournament arc update.
Here's a description and a few teaser screenshots:
"The setting for this story is the 23rd World Tournament, the venue for a series of shocking upsets... The battle between a grown-up Goku and Ma Junior for the fate of the world is about to begin..."
More details about this have been shared in the latest edition of V Jump, so if we hear or see anything else, we'll let you know.
This update will follow Bardock: Alone Against Fate, which arrived earlier this year. And if you haven't tried out this Dragon Ball game on Switch yet, there's a free demo you can download from the Switch eShop.
Heck yes. This is one of my favorite arcs from the original DB. I love me a good old tournament arc.
Never experienced this arc myself, so I guess this will be a good way to experience it!
