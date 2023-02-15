Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Bandai Namco and Dimps have announced a second season of content for their survival multiplayer game Dragon Ball: The Breakers.

This week, on 16th February, Vegeta will be added to the game as a new Raider. He can transform into the legendary Great Ape. In addition to this there'll also be new survivor skins (Yajirobe, Chi-Chi and King Furry), new transpheres Goku (Super Saiyan) and Gohan (Teen, Super Saiyan), a new map (rocky field) and new customisation items.

Vegeta and co can be purchased with TP Tokens and the new map is a free update. Check out the trailer to see the latest content update in action.

Get ready for Dragon Ball the Breakers Season 2 coming up on February 16th. #DBTB February 14, 2023

