Disney Illusion Island is launching on 28th july 2023 on Switch! The release date was revealed during the February 2023 Nintendo Direct, and you'll be able to play with three other friends in four-player co-op action. Plus, healing with hugs? Healing with hugs. Perfect.
The platformer, which was announced last year, is a Switch exclusive and will let you play as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy. The brand new trailer showcased the game's co-op mode in full force, as well as the gorgeous cartoon visuals. Pre-orders will also be going live today on the eShop.
Here's some more info on the game:
Join Mickey & Friends on a quest to explore the mysterious island of Month and recover three mystical books to save the world from disaster!
Play as Mickey & Friends
Choose your favorite character and unlock special abilities as you perform high-flying platforming feats, solve fun puzzles, and take on epic boss battles.
Reveal the mysteries of Disney Illusion Island
Run, swim, swing, and jump your way through a beautiful yet mysterious island and discover rich biomes, intriguing characters, and hidden secrets.
Fun with friends in 4-player co-op
Play solo or grab up to three friends to save the island of Monoth in 4-player couch co-op. Team up with friends and utilize unique skills such as Rope Drop, Leap Frog, and a heart gifting Hug.
Be a part of an authentic Mickey cartoon
Experience a brand-new Mickey & Friends adventure with hand-drawn animation, an orchestrated original score and authentic voice talents.
Will you be picking up Disney Illusion Island on Switch? Let us know down below!
Did anyone else think this looks like a metroidvania?
Cus it kinda looked like a metroidvania.
Looks beautiful. This game isn't a priority for me, but I'll check it out when I'm in the mood to play a platformer.
It looks uninspiring to me, or very inspired by sort of a mix of Runbow and rayman origins. Meh. Just like Disney hugs.
While this doesn't look bad and i'm sure it plays great...the game does look kinda mid for, you know, Disney? Beautiful wondrous worlds and all? These are just alright imo 😅
Its a me, Rayman. Looks nice and could be fun.
Nice, as a fan of the old Sega Genesis and Super NES Mickey Magical & Illusion games, I'll definitely be getting this. Glad Disney still remember that they had a main mascot.
If Donald didn't skip Jr. Flight School, he could have solved 99% of his life's problems.
Looks like a fun game actually. I might end up getting it.
I was initially dismissive, but the more I saw, it actually looks like something I might enjoy. Might have to keep an eye on this.
@Greatluigi I thought the same thing.
Gameplay looks great.
I hate the new animation style for Mickey & company (even the cartoons look like that, now).
As a huge Disney fan, I've definitely got my eye on this one. It's looking good!
I can’t help but feel they’ve not stuck the landing aesthetically on this? It almost feels like a tacky flash title, despite the countless hours gone into those hand drawn ‘sprites’.
Perhaps it’s the low frame rate animation paired with high frame rate positional movement? It’s a ghastly mix.
A similar example that nails this approach would be Rayman Legends - that’s a shining example of a highly polished graphical side scroller that gets it so right.
Man, was kinda hoping for some Epic Mickey 1 & 2 remasters…
Maybe one day…
Between this and Pikmin 4 just the week before, July should be a good month!
This was announced minutes after Disney announced that they were laying off thousands of employees and that Disney+ lost 2.4 million subscribers.
But hey Disney's Rayman looks good.
Has there been a physical version announced?
