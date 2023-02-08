Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Disney Illusion Island is launching on 28th july 2023 on Switch! The release date was revealed during the February 2023 Nintendo Direct, and you'll be able to play with three other friends in four-player co-op action. Plus, healing with hugs? Healing with hugs. Perfect.

The platformer, which was announced last year, is a Switch exclusive and will let you play as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy. The brand new trailer showcased the game's co-op mode in full force, as well as the gorgeous cartoon visuals. Pre-orders will also be going live today on the eShop.

Here's some more info on the game:

Join Mickey & Friends on a quest to explore the mysterious island of Month and recover three mystical books to save the world from disaster! Play as Mickey & Friends

Choose your favorite character and unlock special abilities as you perform high-flying platforming feats, solve fun puzzles, and take on epic boss battles.



Reveal the mysteries of Disney Illusion Island

Run, swim, swing, and jump your way through a beautiful yet mysterious island and discover rich biomes, intriguing characters, and hidden secrets.



Fun with friends in 4-player co-op

Play solo or grab up to three friends to save the island of Monoth in 4-player couch co-op. Team up with friends and utilize unique skills such as Rope Drop, Leap Frog, and a heart gifting Hug.



Be a part of an authentic Mickey cartoon

Experience a brand-new Mickey & Friends adventure with hand-drawn animation, an orchestrated original score and authentic voice talents.

Will you be picking up Disney Illusion Island on Switch? Let us know down below!