Following the massive new update for Disney Dreamlight Valley last week - adding the Festival of Friendship update, Gameloft is now preparing another one.

This next one comes in the form of a hotfix - addressing some notable bugs based on community feedback. Here are just some of the fixes players can expect:

Quests no longer block critter feeding

Grant Dandelion Syrup in What Home Feels Like quest

Fix cave progression blocker in Stitch's Hobby quest

Main chest can be placed outside

More!

✨Incoming Changes✨



Here's a look at some of the fixes to expect:



➕More! — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) February 24, 2023

More information about the timing of this update's release will be revealed soon. More status updates will be available via the Disney Dreamlight Valley Trello board. You can check out last week's update in our previous post: