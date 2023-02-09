https://www.youtube.com/live/yMdUSVSEp7U?feature=share&t=519
Remember whe TRON was just a cult hit Disney movie from the '80s? We probably have Kingdom Hearts II and TRON: Legacy to thank for its revival (we know there's been lots of small TRON projects over the years, though). Now, we're getting a brand new game set in the TRON universe on 11th April in the form of TRON: Identity.
Previously announced for PC and other consoles, the Switch port was revealed during the February 2023 Nintendo Direct, and it takes a bit of a different approach to other games set in the TRON universe. Developed by award-winning studio Bithell Games, known for creating Thomas Was Alone and John Wick Hex, TRON: Identity is a visual novel with detective elements.
As Query, you'll need to save the Grid and investigate a break-in and piece together the truth of this abandoned digital world. Decisions and word choice are critical here in uncovering the secrets and pinning down suspects — and it's all compiled together by those visually stunning TRON aesthetics.
Need the lowdown? Here's what to expect from the game:
- A new extension of the TRON franchise - Unlock a never-before-seen server filled with new, original programs to join forces with or oppose.
- Beautiful, hand-crafted character art - Watch the story come to life through detailed, uniquely designed characters.
- Rich world-building and storytelling - In a brand-new Grid with its own nuanced structure, there is much to discover about the programs and places around you.
- Reveal memories - The truth of the case is hidden in the Identity Discs of those around you. Defrag their Discs to navigate the complex path to a solution in these unique puzzles.
- One mystery, many endings - Your choices will determine the outcome you see, with a protagonist that lets you take the reins and doesn’t corner you into one approach.
- Developed by the award-winning team behind Thomas Was Alone and Subsurface Circular - Brought to you by a team steeped in sci-fi stories, we are incredibly excited to share this game with you.
TRON: Identity brings the Grid to the Switch on 11th April. Check it out over on the eShop.
Comments (14)
If reviews are good, I'll get this. Not a fan of this type of game typically, but I do love Tron
Visual Novel is not the genre I would have chosen for a Tron game. Tron Legacy was already a film where people wouldn't shut up. It's like the whole movie. There's occasional action scenes, but mostly it's just people talking to each other. Give me Light Cycles Battle Royale: 100 players ride motorcycles and avoid each other's trails until there's one left standing, and the arena gets smaller over time.
Looks interesting. Well done.
I like the direction Bithell are taking this game. And honestly have faith in Mike and his team.
I may have completely forgotten about this one due to the game that came directly after it, but this is a very interesting take on the idea of a Tron game and I commend them highly for it as a result. Should probably get around to watching the Tron movies myself honestly (I have a vague, hazy memory of watching the first as a kid and that's about it).
I love Tron so I'll definitely be getting this
@thenikdavies Yeah, I feel the same. I wouldn't usually play this type of game, butI do love TRON and like to support it so they do more (can't wait for that ride at WDW to open!). We'll see. If the price is okay, I might give it a shot.
I really need an open world Tron game.
I’m not into tron (never seen it) but curious about this game.
Looks so cheap. Tron deserves better.
I loved the TRON and TRON: Legacy films, and the brilliant TRON arcade game which ruled arcades so many years ago. Visual novel is not a game genre I've ever really tried, but if this game is well-crafted, and the port is decent, and it gets a physical release, I might give it a whirl.
I'll buy anything Bithell Games puts out.
A narrative Tron game sounds like a cool idea. But I'm not sure about this one yet. But hey, I'm glad Tron is getting more recognition lately. So if reviews are good, I'll check it out.
I am very interested. I liked both Tron movies and was disappointed that the third movie was cancelled. A story-based Tron game sounds good to me.
