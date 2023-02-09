https://www.youtube.com/live/yMdUSVSEp7U?feature=share&t=519

Remember whe TRON was just a cult hit Disney movie from the '80s? We probably have Kingdom Hearts II and TRON: Legacy to thank for its revival (we know there's been lots of small TRON projects over the years, though). Now, we're getting a brand new game set in the TRON universe on 11th April in the form of TRON: Identity.

Previously announced for PC and other consoles, the Switch port was revealed during the February 2023 Nintendo Direct, and it takes a bit of a different approach to other games set in the TRON universe. Developed by award-winning studio Bithell Games, known for creating Thomas Was Alone and John Wick Hex, TRON: Identity is a visual novel with detective elements.

As Query, you'll need to save the Grid and investigate a break-in and piece together the truth of this abandoned digital world. Decisions and word choice are critical here in uncovering the secrets and pinning down suspects — and it's all compiled together by those visually stunning TRON aesthetics.

Need the lowdown? Here's what to expect from the game:

- A new extension of the TRON franchise - Unlock a never-before-seen server filled with new, original programs to join forces with or oppose.

- Beautiful, hand-crafted character art - Watch the story come to life through detailed, uniquely designed characters.

- Rich world-building and storytelling - In a brand-new Grid with its own nuanced structure, there is much to discover about the programs and places around you.

- Reveal memories - The truth of the case is hidden in the Identity Discs of those around you. Defrag their Discs to navigate the complex path to a solution in these unique puzzles.

- One mystery, many endings - Your choices will determine the outcome you see, with a protagonist that lets you take the reins and doesn’t corner you into one approach.

- Developed by the award-winning team behind Thomas Was Alone and Subsurface Circular - Brought to you by a team steeped in sci-fi stories, we are incredibly excited to share this game with you.

TRON: Identity brings the Grid to the Switch on 11th April. Check it out over on the eShop.

Will you be downloading TRON: Identity in a couple of months? Let us know!