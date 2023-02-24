Outright Games has unveiled a brand new gameplay trailer DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos, due for release on March 10th, 2023.
The trailer focuses on what you'll be doing during your time with Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the League, including a look at combat, collectibles, costume options, and puzzle-solving. It's looking perfectly pleasant and should prove a great introduction to the DC universe for younger gamers.
Here's what Outright Games has to say on the game:
Unite against chaos, in an all-new adventure where the Justice League go head-to-head with Mr. Mxyzptlk, a powerful prankster from the 5th Dimension.
Have the freedom to play your way in action-packed missions, gruelling fights and daring challenges! Suit up as Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman and team up with other Super Heroes to take on some of the most powerful Super-Villains in the DC universe. Use the super abilities at your disposal to help solve puzzles, defeat enemies and unlock outfits and special upgrades.
Play with friends or family in 2 player couch co-op Instant Action Mode and have the freedom to explore Happy Harbor, the home of the Justice League. Can you stop Mr. Mxyzptlk’s chaos and bring peace to Happy Harbor?
This looks like it could be a lot of fun! I can imagine playing it with my daughter when she's a little older. It always amuses me to see Batman throwing punches alongside two demi-gods. I do enjoy the character (especially LEGO Batman), but it seems silly to pretend that he's a mere mortal. Money! Money is Batman's super power. 🙂 Edit: The video thumbnail flipped Superman's emblem. Always a dead giveaway.
This looks decent. I always wished they’d do a X-men legends like game with dc characters.
Haha, boy this trailer and the rock music feels straight like something out early 2000's advertisement. I love it!
Nice little Batman figurine. I approve!
Looks like a nice and charming entry point into DC for the young 'uns, big fan!
Also, for being a kids game at heart, having Mr. Mxyzptlk be the villain is a surprisingly savvy decision, I wholeheartedly approve.
That Outright Games logo means there is at least a 90% chance of this game being trash.
