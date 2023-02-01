Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Numskull Games has revealed a brand new 8-minute overview trailer for Clive 'N' Wrench, launching on Nintendo Switch on February 24th, 2023.

Here, you'll get a solid breakdown on how the game will control, the abilities you'll have at your disposal (all of which will be available right from the off, by the way), the structure of the game, and more.

If that's not enough, Numskull Games has also released a separate 'Year of the Rabbit' trailer, which dives head-first into the game's 'Ancient China' world. It's all looking very positive, so if you're a fan of 3D platformers, this definitely looks like one to keep an eye on!

Here's a reminder of the overall premise for Clive 'N' Wrench:

"Clive ‘N’ Wrench is a brilliantly crafted 3D platforming paradise full of challenges, collectables, and charismatic characters. Starring Clive the rabbit and best friend Wrench, the monkey on his back, players will jump, roll, hover, and spin their way through time and space in a magical 1950’s refrigerator, on a heroic quest to thwart the tyrannical Dr Daucus.

"Players will adventure through the prehistoric ice age in Iceceratops, to ancient Egypt in Tempus Tombs, and even across the Wild West in 11 distinct levels each with its own boss battles with varying difficulties. Clive ‘N’ Wrench has been tailored for both experienced players and newcomers alike."

[image:2,3:4,5]

Will you be picking this one up later this month? Share your thoughts on the new trailers in the comments section below!