Square Enix has shared that it will be releasing a patch for last year's Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition later this month.

The game — which includes the PS1 sequel to Chrono Trigger, Chrono Cross, along with a previously Japan-exclusive Satellaview title Radical Dreamers — came out last April, and this is the first big patch since the game's launch day patch.

Square Enix made the announcement on Twitter that the update, which doesn't have an official date yet, will include "a wide range of changes, such as framerate improvements, changes to the growth system for Pip, and fixes for other bugs".

February 20, 2023

This all sounds like pretty good news, and hopefully addresses some of the performance issues we encountered when we reviewed the game, as we said "the Switch had trouble maintaining a steady frame rate" in both overworld areas and in battles.

As for Pip, he's a little creature that you can recruit by saving him Viper Manor in Another World and then encountering him again on the S.S. Invincible. Pip 'evolves' throughout the game depending on the elements that you use with him (or are used on him) in battle.

We'll let you know as soon as the patch drops, as well as give you the complete patch notes so you can see what Square Enix has fixed for yourself.

