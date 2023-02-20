Square Enix has shared that it will be releasing a patch for last year's Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition later this month.
The game — which includes the PS1 sequel to Chrono Trigger, Chrono Cross, along with a previously Japan-exclusive Satellaview title Radical Dreamers — came out last April, and this is the first big patch since the game's launch day patch.
Square Enix made the announcement on Twitter that the update, which doesn't have an official date yet, will include "a wide range of changes, such as framerate improvements, changes to the growth system for Pip, and fixes for other bugs".
This all sounds like pretty good news, and hopefully addresses some of the performance issues we encountered when we reviewed the game, as we said "the Switch had trouble maintaining a steady frame rate" in both overworld areas and in battles.
As for Pip, he's a little creature that you can recruit by saving him Viper Manor in Another World and then encountering him again on the S.S. Invincible. Pip 'evolves' throughout the game depending on the elements that you use with him (or are used on him) in battle.
We'll let you know as soon as the patch drops, as well as give you the complete patch notes so you can see what Square Enix has fixed for yourself.
Have you played Chrono Cross on Switch? Wil you be returning to try out the patch? Let us know in the comments.
They're changing game mechanics?
I have a question for people who are more familiar with Chrono Cross than I.
Does Pip behave the same way in the remake as he does in the PlayStation 1 original? Is this a bug fix, or are they actually updating the mechanics? Why would they feel the need to alter gameplay mechanics for just one character like this, but keep the entire rest of the game faithful to PS1?
But didn't the remake look like psychedelic AI dog pizza mashup art?
This is great news. The frame rate was so bad it gave me a headache. It was much worse than the original, which at least had a more consistent fps.
This one is still on my maybe list. Not a definite no, but still unsure whether I'll get it or not
It's fitting that the Chrono series is about time travel because I feel like I just went back an entire year after seeing this headline pop up.
@Fizza Ha, yeah, too true. I almost did a double-take upon seeing it.
@EarthboundBenjy pip is notoriously badly designed in that a new player will almost certainly botch him. His evolved forms can be done at the wrong times which can make him miss growth stats or even his level 7 tech altogether. There's some glitches with his elements, which is what I assume they're fixing and not the mechanics of his growth. But it's not like Pip is all that great anyway, he's one of the most throwaway of the bunch even navigating the weirdness.
What a meh remaster. Visual updates that didn't need doing, bad frame rates, and really no useful updates at all. The Vita is still the best way to play Chrono Cross.
@Coalescence well yes, but it's only in english. I think that a great pro of this remastered is that is translated into other 4 languages. And have Radical Dreamers too, still in 5 languages.
