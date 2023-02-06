Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Dust & Neon rides onto the Switch and PC on 16th February 2023, publisher Rogue Games has announced. Announced last summer and revealed to be coming to Switch as part of Nintendo's House of Indies over the holiday season, this twin-stick roguelite sports gorgeous cel-shaded visuals and hectic gameplay to keep you on your toes.

Combining a post-apocalyptic world with a Wild West setting, Dust & Neon sees you taking up arms as a gunslinger who must use his slick cowboy gunplay to take down hordes of robots in this alternative future. You'll need to take cover, pick up loot, and experiment with hundreds of different weapon combinations.

Created by David Marquardt Studios, this is the developer's first console game. Here's what you should expect from the whole hog when it launches later this month:

Dust & Neon is a best-in-class twin-stick roguelite shooter set in a post-apocalyptic Wild West. Death is just the beginning in Dust & Neon, an action-packed twin-stick roguelite shooter set in a post-apocalyptic Wild West overrun by villainy. Play as the mysterious gunslinger as he embarks upon an epic quest filled with twitch-trigger precision gunplay, armies of menacing robots, and incredible boss fights. If at first you don’t succeed, try again with dozens of unlockable abilities, thousands of unique weapons, and game-changing performance boosts, all of which transform your hero into an unstoppable force.

Be warned: Dust & Neon isn’t easy. But if you’re up for a robust challenge designed to test your skills, you’ve found your game. Shoot ‘em Up… In Every Direction

A seriously robust and challenging twin-stick roguelite shooter with visceral reload mechanics—pop each bullet into the chamber during the heat of battle. Best-in-class controls allow for twitch speed and precision gunplay, and a dynamic power-up boost system will have you mowing down mechanical menaces with non-stop action. Dive, slide and seamlessly take automatic cover as you reload and strategize your next move. Collect and Upgrade your Arsenal

Choose your arsenal from an unlockable selection of nearly 2,000 wholly unique revolvers, shotguns and rifles.1600 unique tonics allow you to temporarily change or enhance your gunslinger’s abilities on the battlefield, crack open hundreds of loot boxes filled with money, weapons and upgrades. Upgrade your gunslinger with 24 unique skills that fundamentally change the way the game plays Death is only the Beginning

An action-packed 10-plus-hour campaign awaits for those daring enough to accept the challenge! Completionists will find many, many more hours of adventure at their disposal. Explore a huge, varied world with four unique regions, shoot it out against an impressive roster of robot enemies with unique strengths and weaknesses. Claim the bounties on a sinister cast of villains in epic boss fights.

You can get ready to saddle up in Dust & Neon by pre-ordering the game on the Switch eShop for £24.99 / $29.99. The game launches on 16th February.

What do you think of Dust & Neon? Are you happy to see cel-shaded visuals in the twin-stick genre?