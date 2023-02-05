Josef Fares award-winning cooperative title It Takes Two has hit a sales milestone recently - with developer Hazelight Studios announcing it has now sold over 10 million copies around the world.

According to an official tweet from the company, that's "potentially twice as many players" as it ever dreamed of playing the title thanks to the co-op. The Switch version arrived on the scene last November, so it presumably helped bolster sales numbers.





Thank you for all the love. 😍 Our minds are officially blown. #ItTakesTwo has sold over 10 (TEN!) MILLION 😳💥Potentially twice as many players have enjoyed our game - we never dared to dream of so many fans!Thank you for all the love. 😍 pic.twitter.com/GzF1UL7ZUn February 3, 2023

In our Nintendo Life review of It Takes Two, we awarded it eight out of ten stars - calling it a "satisfying Switch port". Here's a bit about what we thought: