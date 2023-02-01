Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Atari has revealed that Akka Arrh, the company's once-lost psychedelic shooter, is launching on Switch on 21st February.

This rerelease is being worked on by legendary British game designer Jeff Minter, who is helping to upgrade this "complete" version with his sense of humour and distinctive visual style. His company Llamasoft is responsible for many Atari games such as Attack of the Mutant Camels, Llamatron, the Tempest series, Gridrunner, and (more recently) multiple iOS and Android titles.

The new release will come with some new features, stunning visuals, and accessibility options, allowing those who are sensitive to flashing lights in particular to jump right into the game.

Here's a summary of the game from Atari and the game's Steam page:

A cascade of words, color, shapes and sound flows around your turret as you desperately fight off swarms of inbound attackers. If enemies penetrate your perimeter you need to zoom into close range combat and beat them back, adjusting to a completely different perspective in the blink of an eye. Welcome to Jeff Minter’s Akka Arrh. This modern take from the fine developers at Llamasoft combines the intrigue of an incredibly rare Atari arcade prototype with a unique creative vision that delivers a wave shooter that is insanely addictive. Akka Arrh drips with Minter’s sense of humor, love of psychedelic color, and ability to create games that are a joy to play.

Key Features:

- Pure arcade bliss! You'll be thrown directly into the action where combos, high scores, and survival are your only goals.

- Create massive chains of enemy explosions and rack up ammo for precision shots to keep a combo and your rings (or life force) protected. Lose them all, and it’s game over.

- Start from the beginning of the 50 unique levels, or pick up where you left off to power through to the end.

- Accessibility! Sensitive to flashing lights or just not a fan? Not to worry, as there is an option to disable the more intense visual effects so that the experience can be enjoyed by a wider audience.

Akka Arrh is one shmup fans and fans of classic games won't want to miss. The game launches on Switch, PS4, PS4, Xbox Series S|X, and Atari VCS on 21st February 2023.

Will you be picking up the game later this month? Let us know in the comments!