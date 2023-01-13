The D.I.C.E. Awards has revealed the nominations for its 26th annual event - with Nintendo titles being nominated in a number of categories.

PlatinumGames' title Bayonetta 3 is in the running for 'action game of the year'. It takes on Grounded, Neon White, Sifu and Vampire Survivors.

Kirby's Dream Buffet and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope are both in the family 'game of the year category'. Their competitors include Disney Dreamlight Valley, Lost in Play and Trombone Champ.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is featured in the role-playing game of the year category up against FromSoftware's Elden Ring and a list of other titles including Citizen Sleeper, Weird West and the new World of Warcraft expansion Dragonflight.

And Mario Strikers: Battle League has been nominated in the 'sports game of the year category' - taking on FIFA 23, MLB The Show 22, NBA 2K23 and OlliOlli World.

Last but definitely not least is the Game of the Year category. The line up here includes Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray and the indie hit Vampire Survivors. You can get the full rundown of all the nominees and categories on the official webpage. The winners will be revealed on 23rd February.

Do you think Nintendo will win any of these categories? Comment below.