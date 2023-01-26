No, you're not dreaming - Rare's legendary N64 shooter GoldenEye 007 is actually coming to the Nintendo Switch this week. Yes, after ongoing requests, it's finally making a comeback on the Switch Online Expansion Pack service this Friday.

Although we'll never truly know just how difficult it has been to revive this classic first-person shooter, not long after the release date was locked in yesterday, Xbox's head Phil Spencer took a moment to acknowledge "the journey" Microsoft's gaming division has been on to make it happen. As you might recall, there have been a lot of licensing issues to overcome and there was even a cancelled remaster along the way. Here's exactly what he had to say:

Phil Spencer: "The journey to get GoldenEye 007 out on Xbox has been a long one, great to finally get to bring it to Xbox and @XboxGamePass. This @RareLtd classic is also coming out on #NintendoSwitch @NintendoAmerica, however you decide to play, this a classic worth playing."

As Phil notes, "however you decide to play", this one will be worth checking out. If you go with the Switch Online version of the game, you'll have access to online multiplayer. And for users on Xbox, this game will be accessible via the Rare Replay collection and Xbox Game Pass. This particular version will also come with native 16:9 resolution and 4K Ultra HD support.

