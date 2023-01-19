Developer Sneakybox's new game Void Prison might be one to add to your Switch collection if you're a fan of fast-paced arcade shoot-em-ups.
Launching today, the game tasks you with surviving in an ever shrinking void ring for as long as possible. Enemies will come flying from all directions to try and knock you out, but if you manage to survive for a long enough time, you might just find yourself at the top of the online leaderboards.
The game boasts slick twin-stick gameplay along with a significant number of character skins and powerups to keep you busy. Here's a list of all features from Sneakybox:
- Simple yet beautiful and impactful pixel art and effects
- Various achievements and global leaderboards
- Endless arcade gameplay featuring competitive and rewarding mechanics
- Balanced gameplay loop that will drive players to improve with each run
- Unlockable skins and powerups
- Multiple unique enemy types
Void Prison is available on the Switch eShop today for £2.69.
Will you be looking to add Void Prison to your Switch collection? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Comments (3)
Ahh just went to buy it but it's not out in my region yet (UK) maybe at 2pm it will go live?
Not sure if it's really my thing, but with a price that low it's worth a shot I'd say.
@Nanami_Ataraxi Yeah it's normally 2pm on release days, unless it's like a Big Important Game™.
@Olliemar28
Yeah I suspected as much thought it was worth commenting incase anyone else was trying to buy it now.
I'm one of those sad people who checks the Eshop in the morning and afternoon to make sure I don't miss out on anything and that's usually the case, Like the personas were out (and snagged) but little indies appear later on.
