If you've dropped off Ninjala, we might just have a reason for you to return. In a bit of a surprise announcement, GungHo has recently announced the Switch exclusive will be adding fishing in its Season 12 update.

Players will be able to approach any large body of water and cast a line. There will also apparently be fishing missions, tournaments and an "Aquapedia" where you can log everything you've caught. Players will also be able to use different fishing methods depending on the location.





Get different fish by using different fishing methods in different locations.



We're also planning Ninjala Fishing tournaments.



Check out the details in the latest Dev Diary!pic.twitter.com/WHgoVcGJ2f We're adding a new activity to the WNA Resort in Season 12, Ninjala Fishing!Get different fish by using different fishing methods in different locations.We're also planning Ninjala Fishing tournaments.Check out the details in the latest Dev Diary! https://t.co/UGy1ChYigH January 5, 2023

The fishing options on offer include pole-and-line, surf fishing (bait) and surf fishing (lure). You can see the new fishing mechanic in action in video below:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Season 12 begins on January 12th. Will you be returning to Ninjala to give this game a go? Comment below.