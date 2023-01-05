If you've dropped off Ninjala, we might just have a reason for you to return. In a bit of a surprise announcement, GungHo has recently announced the Switch exclusive will be adding fishing in its Season 12 update.
Players will be able to approach any large body of water and cast a line. There will also apparently be fishing missions, tournaments and an "Aquapedia" where you can log everything you've caught. Players will also be able to use different fishing methods depending on the location.
The fishing options on offer include pole-and-line, surf fishing (bait) and surf fishing (lure). You can see the new fishing mechanic in action in video below:
Season 12 begins on January 12th. Will you be returning to Ninjala to give this game a go? Comment below.
[source youtube.com, via nintendoeverything.com]
Comments (1)
Actually I already forgot this game long time ago.
Used to be I have some attention with Ninjala but since I knew the game was not complete even with physical release, I stopped thinking about Ninjala since then.
The addition with other activities in Ninjala are good but I'm ready for another games who have better features and better treatment for their games.
