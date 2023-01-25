Arguably one of the most adorable arcade titles out there, The NewZealand Story is waddling its way onto Hamster's Arcade Archives collection this week (thanks, Nintendo Everything) and will be turning us all against seals once again.
Originally released in 1988, this classic platformer sees you play as Tiki, a kiwi who is forced out on a rescue mission after his girlfriend and pals are kidnapped by a leopard seal. It's one of those "cute character, tough game" Taito titles like Bubble Bobble, and this one is all about exploring a series of deadly mazes to free your flightless friends.
The game was remade for the DS back in 2007 as New Zealand Story Revolution, though the Arcade Archives is getting the original copy this week (obviously). Some screenshots of the OG title can be found below.
The classic will be added to the Arcade Archives tomorrow (26th January), and you can pick it up from the Switch eShop for $7.99 / €6.99 / £6.29.
Comments (18)
Nice....loved this on the Megadrive.
Ah, that Egret Mini purchase looks sillier every month.....
I loved it arcade!
So many memories from this one!
I'm more excited for this than GoldenEye, lol... and it's probably aged better too!
One of my first Amiga experiences. Great example of a timeless platformer from that era.
Ah brill
Is Parasol Stars scheduled to come out?
@SpringDivorce I mean, 40 games with a dedicated machine and 4 save state slots is pretty good (ACA games dont even have save states)
Woooooooo!
@Rambler I'd love Parasol Stars on Switch (along with all the other Bubble Bobble sequels), but it wasn't an arcade game so won't be joining the Arcade Archives lineup. I'd love a complete Bubble Bobble collection that included all Bubble, Puzzle, Rainbow Islands and Parasol Stars games.
Oh dip, I always wanted to play this and it might just have to be my first Arcade Archives purchase!
I used to play the PC Engine port. Fun game.
@BionicDodo
Blimey! That's definitely my memory playing tricks on me!
I totally agree - a collection of all the bubble bobble and spin-off game would be brilliant.
looove this game!!! Amiga 500 with my brothers back in the 90s was my first taste. I also have had it on numerous devices via roms/emulation. I was once at an Arcade museum in England and there was the Arcade version which was a blast!
Love this on the NES, glad the arcade game is finally available.
I've always wanted to own the true arcade version of this. My neighbour had the Amiga port and I was always envious.
Arcade Archives really knocking it out of the park the past few weeks.
Still got my fingers crossed for Operation Wolf, Ms. Pac-Man and Mysterious Stones: Dr. Kick in Adventure.
This has to be one of Hamster’s finest releases so far. I have a fond memory of playing the Amiga 500 version while my dad watched You Rang M’Lord? in the next room. Given the original BBC broadcast dates of that show’s first series, I can pinpoint this memory to 33 years ago this month. Time does indeed fly, unlike kiwis (without vehicles).
@gojiguy Hamster's Arcade Archives releases do have save states. there's one suspend state available per game. which isn't perfect, but it exists.
