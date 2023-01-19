Surreal Musical Action-Adventure 'Figment 2: Creed Valley' Locks In Release Date

The sequel to the 2017 action-adventure Figment is coming to Switch later this year, bringing with it a new co-op mode that will encourage players to discuss mental health with their loved ones.

Figment 2: Creed Valley is a surreal action-adventure that takes you deep into the human psyche, in a world shattered by Nightmares. Protagonist Dusty and his sidekick Piper must journey into The Mind to heal it and allow it to function properly once more, by solving puzzles and defeating the Nightmares in musical showdowns.

The co-op mode will allow a second player to take part in the puzzles and the combat, as well as immersing them in the psychological drama of the game.

Figment 2: Creed Valley will be released on the Nintendo Switch simultaneously with PC and other consoles on March 9th, 2023.