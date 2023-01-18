Bandai Namco is getting right behind the upcoming Tales of Symphonia Remastered release next month, and in a surprising move, the company has decided to upload Tales of Symphonia: The Animation to YouTube to help promote the game.
The anime is technically three separate OVA series that retell the story of Tales of Symphonia. The three arcs are the Sylvarant Arc, the Tethe'alla Arc, and The United World Arc. Episode one of the Sylvarant Arc, which debuted in 2007 in Japan, was uploaded earlier today, and you can watch it with English, French, Spanish, or Italian subtitles on the European channel!
While various plot points are cut out and squashed into a total of 11 episodes, all between 30 and 50 minutes, many other elements and characters get a bit more story time. It's a totally new way to experience the game's narrative — but if you haven't played the game, then definitely don't dive in as you'll be spoiled on the entire experience!
This is definitely one for Tales of series fans if you haven't already seen the anime — Ufotable's animation style is lovely, and it's good to reunite with Lloyd, Colette, Genis, Raine, and Kratos a little bit ahead of the remaster dropping on 17th February. And even if you have seen it, then you just get to experience it all over again.
The official Tales of YouTube Channel has a premiere date for episode two for 25th January, so it looks like we'll be getting at least all of the Sylvarant Arc before Tales of Symphonia Remastered's release. You can also watch the entirety of the Tales of the Abyss anime on the channel — fully subbed in English!
Let us know whether you've seen Tales of Symphonia: The Animation before in the comments!
[source twitter.com]
Comments (8)
There was an anime? Well, you find out something new every day. Is it worth a watch though?
Already own it on Bluray. But its really cool to see them uploading more Tales on Youtube. (Tales of The Abyss is uploaded too, but on the JP channel w/ English Subs)
@Takoda they skip 80% of the game as far as I remember. It’s a short anime. But it’s fun seeing that world more alive through the animation. 7/10 for me.
At the risk of upsetting the crowd that can't accept the idea of a series being voiced in any language that isn't the native tongue from whence the series originated, I have to wonder why this series never got an English dub. Surely the VAs for the main cast can't be that hard to get a hold of.
@Takoda the anime started in 2007 and ended in 2011. It strays too far from the game, unlike Abyss, which is almost identical to the game
@KayFiOS
Its 16 years old so that's probably why. Dub was far from popular back then. Dub is more accepted nowadays. So to them it was most likely just a waste of money.
@KayFiOS could be because it's just 7 episodes that never followed a normal anime serialization
Loved watching this as they came out back then. But it's more of a companion piece to the game. It's missing a hella lot of important scenes. Still great imo.
Tap here to load 8 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...