Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Bandai Namco is getting right behind the upcoming Tales of Symphonia Remastered release next month, and in a surprising move, the company has decided to upload Tales of Symphonia: The Animation to YouTube to help promote the game.

The anime is technically three separate OVA series that retell the story of Tales of Symphonia. The three arcs are the Sylvarant Arc, the Tethe'alla Arc, and The United World Arc. Episode one of the Sylvarant Arc, which debuted in 2007 in Japan, was uploaded earlier today, and you can watch it with English, French, Spanish, or Italian subtitles on the European channel!

While various plot points are cut out and squashed into a total of 11 episodes, all between 30 and 50 minutes, many other elements and characters get a bit more story time. It's a totally new way to experience the game's narrative — but if you haven't played the game, then definitely don't dive in as you'll be spoiled on the entire experience!

This is definitely one for Tales of series fans if you haven't already seen the anime — Ufotable's animation style is lovely, and it's good to reunite with Lloyd, Colette, Genis, Raine, and Kratos a little bit ahead of the remaster dropping on 17th February. And even if you have seen it, then you just get to experience it all over again.

The official Tales of YouTube Channel has a premiere date for episode two for 25th January, so it looks like we'll be getting at least all of the Sylvarant Arc before Tales of Symphonia Remastered's release. You can also watch the entirety of the Tales of the Abyss anime on the channel — fully subbed in English!

Let us know whether you've seen Tales of Symphonia: The Animation before in the comments!