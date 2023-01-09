Publisher Bushiroad has revealed a brand new action RPG, coming to Switch in Japan in 2023, with Story of Seasons and Rune Factory producer Yoshifumi Hashimoto developing the game.

Reported by Nintendo Everything (via Famitsu) the new game is titled Rear Sekai, and was teased at the Bushiroad New Year Grand Presentation 2023 earlier today. At the same presentation, Bushiroad established its brand new label, Bushiroad Games, which will be focused on expanding into console games publishing, while announcing other Switch games such as a title based on Shojo Kageki Revue Starlight, Macross Shooting Insight, Goblin Slayer Another Adventurer: Nightmare Feast, and Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation – Quest of Memories.

We know very little about Rear Sekai at the moment, other than the pedigree working on it — and RPG fans will recognise a few of these names. Working on the game's main theme is legendary Tales series composer Motoi Sakuraba, with art from Samurai Warriors 5 artist Shie Nanahara and Rune Factory series character designer Minako Iwasaki, who most recently worked on Rune Factory 5.

Yoshifumi Hashimoto is known for working as a producer on titles such as Rune Factory 4 (as a writer), Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns, Riviera: The Promised Land on GBA as the scenario writer, and Vanillaware's Metroidvania Muramasa: The Demon Blade on Wii.

Other than that, all we've got to go on is a teaser, a few character designs, and a '2023' date. The game has also only been confirmed for a Japanese release, but we have seen some of the publisher's mobile titles over here in the west before now — such as Love Live! School Idol Festival.

Check out the teaser trailer below (which is all in Japanese) and let us know what you want to see from this new action RPG (farming? raising a family?) in the comments!