One surprise release for Switch at the end of last year was Siderbar's long-awaited release Sports Story. After a number of delays, the game finally launched on the Switch eShop. Unfortunately, it's not had the best launch, with players and critics encountering various bugs and performance issues.

Following an update via social media a few weeks ago about how a patch was on the way to address some of these issues, Sidebar Games has now announced Version 1.0.3. It's not yet been approved, so expect to see it at some point in the near future. Here's the full rundown of what players can expect:

Sports Story - Version 1.0.3 (Not Yet Available)

Misc

Various efforts were made related to golfing, general performance, getting stuck and misc challenges. For more specific problems that might have trapped you, see below. If your issue is not listed, feel free to email [email protected]

Tennis Academy

Speaking to the receptionist a second time after starting the baby court task will reset your progress but advance your mission. After downloading the patch, speak to the receptionist again to fix your quest progress.

Hitting the gong twice in a row can advance your mission progress. After downloading the patch, hit the gong again to fix your progress (unless you have already continued playing after this point).

A clue can be looted through the fence in the basement, meaning it will not be there when you need it later. After downloading the patch the clue will return when you need it.

The challenge on the left side will give a punch card now.

The baby tennis match should be less confusing.

Impressing Kelley Gibbon

Leaving and returning would make Kelley's challenge starter disappear. After downloading the patch, speak to him again to get the challenge to reappear.

Returning to the Dark Whispers

This isn't a bug but people have become stuck returning to the place where Cap breaks the bridge when the Perpetrator shows up. To escape, return through the previous rooms and push the coffee machine out of the way from the left side.

Catching Bees

Sometimes there were not enough bees entering the hive when trying to catch them. People with this issue will be able to proceed by waiting a certain amount of time during the challenge.

Chase Trade

Chase will not accept the offering trade if you don't have more than $3 in your posession. This will be fixed in the patch, but it's possible to get past in the meantime by making sure you have the cash.

Silver Mines Return

Returning to the Silver Mines on the mine cart could cause you to become stuck.

