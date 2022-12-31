Sidebar's highly anticipated follow-up to the smash-hit indie game Golf Story got a surprise release last week on the Nintendo Switch. Yes, believe it or not, but Sports Story is finally available on the eShop after a series of delays.

Unfortunately, there have been some concerns raised about the state of the game at launch, and Sidebar Games has even issued a notice on social media - informing fans it will be deploying a patch in the near future to fix some of these issues.

We have a patch under way to fix some issues that have been reported. If you have any issues, please send to our email with Bug Report in the title. Should be ready soon, however the processing time for the patch could be a little longer with the holiday. — Sidebar Games (@sidebargames) December 24, 2022

So, how is the game in its current state? Given the time of the year, there aren't all that many reviews floating around for it just yet, but here's what we did come across on the world wide web. This includes our own Nintendo Life review.

Here on our lovely website, our reviewer Mitch Vogel gave the surprise Christmas release six out of ten stars, noting how it sadly wasn't "up to par" after such a long wait. In saying this, it might be worth a look after an update or two: