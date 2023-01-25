Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The debut title for South Australian-based indie studio Melonhead Games, Rooftop Renegade, looks to be a mix between OlliOlli World's slick skating platforming and the art of rollerblading (or 'hoverblading', if we're being picky). What's more, publisher The IndiEXP has announced that the title will be rolling its way onto Switch on 17th February.

It is true, this is certainly a departure from the chilled out vibes of last year's skater-platformer — there's far more guns and explosions this time around — but it is nice to see the 2D skating (even if it is of the roller-kind) coming through.

Rooftop Renegade will see you play as Svetlana, moving across the rooftops of a futuristic city in an attempt to escape the clutches of the evil Globacorp. The visuals might look a little mobile-y, but the quality of the gameplay will all come down to how smooth those movements feel — looking at the above trailer, it seems good on that front.

For a little more about the upcoming skater and some all-important screenshots, check out the following from the publishers:

ROOFTOP RENEGADE is an action-platformer all about speed & flow. Evade capture through futuristic skyscrapers channelling powerful abilities from your hoverblades.

Boost through levels under constant bombardment, avoid dangerous hazards, and make split-second decisions that mean the difference between a new personal best or total wipeout.

FAST AND FLUID GAMEPLAY

Master precise controls and smooth physics to get into the zone. Blast through levels at high speeds while chaining together abilities and making split-second pathway decisions. Pursued by the sinister Globacorp, avoid capture while avoiding hazards and traps caused by income fire from gunners. EVERYBODY RUNS, EVERYBODY GUNS

Gear up to take on challenging levels alone or grab some controllers to disrupt your friends in chaotic offline multiplayer. Take turns in up to 3v1 asymmetric rounds to set your best time as the runner while your rivals disrupt you, then take control of a gunner to defend your record. MIX IT UP

Create fresh challenges with the seed-based Generator Mode. Enter a keyword to dynamically generate a level from a variety of worlds, layouts, hazards, and enemy combinations. Pick your perfect loadout and dive into a new run to master.

Rooftop Renegade will be sliding onto the Switch eShop next month for £15.79 / €17.59.

Are you up for more skater platforming on Switch? Drop into the comments and let us know!