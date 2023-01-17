For the most part, the critical consensus seems to agree. This being said, there is some difference in opinion so read on to find out what others thought.

Beginning at the top, IGN loved the game to the same extent that we did, granting it 9/10. Praising the combat and side missions, the outlet also enjoyed the game's callbacks to previous titles in the series via the new Emblem Rings.

Watching someone miss an attack no longer feels like a pathetic whiff, as combatants will cleanly translate the numbers game into seamless parries and counter-attacks that feel way more like an active battle than two opponents just rolling the dice one at a time.

While not providing a numbered rating, Eurogamer seemed very positive on Engage too. In its review, the outlet praised the game's visuals and combat system, calling it a good entry for fans and newcomers alike.

This is a fine RPG that further innovates an already rich combat system, and while long-term fans will get more from this, newcomers might be inspired to check out the rich history of this strategy series.

Dropping ever so slightly, NME gave the game 4/5, stating that the opening few hours feel overstuffed but the game succeeds in its longevity and replayability.

The cast, while initially overwhelming, worms further into your heart with every conversation; and as the plot twists toward a conclusion with more Emblem powers to play with, every single story mission becomes an explosive high-stakes assault.

Metro gave the game an 8/10 in its review. While the reviewer was not a fan of the menu system or dialogue, they appreciated the silliness of the story and characters when compared to Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Intelligent Systems is taking a risk making the game seem so cartoonish and over-the-top but in terms of gameplay this is a much more serious strategy offering.

Somewhat conversely, Polygon stated that the game was not as good as Three Houses nor Fire Emblem: Awakening. This being said, the site still recommends the game, praising the Emblem system and focus on combat.

It’s one of the most flexible progression systems the series has ever implemented. And it changes my army composition enough that even the repetitious skirmishes can still surprise me.

Finally, Gamespot provided a lower but nonetheless positive review of 7/10, focusing on the game's improved visuals and soundtrack but struggling to get on with its new characters.

While Fire Emblem's combat mechanics have never been better, Engage's story and structure lack the ambition of its predecessors. The result is a predictable and straightforward romp that's carried by its fantastic presentation and engaging combat.

