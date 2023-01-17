Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher tinyBuild has revealed that it's bringing the colourful melee music game Rhythm Sprout to Switch on 1st February.

In Rhythm Sprout, you're an Onion (an Onion Knight, perhaps?) who is on a mission to eradicate all of the sweet treats in the world and rescue Princess Cauliflower. Wait...why are we removing sweets from the world? We need candy!

Okay, we can maybe set our grievances aside for some lovely rhythm-based gameplay and excellent music, though. Genres such as K-Pop, metal, disco, lo-fi, and EDM are all present, so you'll have a hard time not bopping to the beat as you slice and dice your way through confections. The premise is delightfully daft, too, and you'll be able to pick from a variety of game modes, modify levels and difficulty, and get new costumes for your cute little bulb.

Here's what you need to know about the game from its Steam page:

Rhythm Sprout is a fast-paced rhythm action with original music and a wacky story mode. - Step to the rhythm / Fight to the beat

- Remix levels with modifiers

- Follow a quirky self-aware story in between KEY FEATURES



HANDCRAFTED LEVELS

Every music track goes together with a unique and detailed 3D environment designed around its theme and story beat. Keep an eye out for little events and easter eggs throughout the levels!

A WACKY STORY TO FOLLOW

Follow Sprout - the Chosen Onion - on his lightweight and self-aware adventure between music levels. Make funny dialogue interactions, full of silly jokes and pop culture references. Help the adorable inhabitants of the Vegetable Kingdom and face a charming cast of Sweet Villains. INFINITE REPLAYABILITY AND CHALLENGE WITH LEVEL MODIFIERS

Aside from difficulty modes and high score achievements, there are several modifiers to ramp up the challenge and replay value. Mix different level modifiers to get unique results:

- Speed up any song with the Turbo Mode

- Refresh your muscle memory using the Mirror Mode

- Shuffle the notes to get a unique beatmap

- Or wing it entirely with the always-changing Totally Random Mode

We love gingerbread, ice cream, cakes, cookies, and candy — but for the sake of some sick rhythm, we're willing to tackle our sweet tooth.

Rhythm Sprout drops on the eShop on 1st February. Will you be scrambling to get this? Unwrap your thoughts in the comments!