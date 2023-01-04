A rhythm game comprised of over 20 unique minigames has comfortably exceeded its Nintendo Switch stretch goal on Kickstarter with the campaign set to end in just a handful of hours at the time of writing.
Bits & Bops, which has clearly been inspired by the WarioWare series of games, features stunning hand-drawn 2D animation and is being developed by Tempo Lab Games in Sydney, Australia. It tasks you with taking part in a bunch of rhythm-inspired minigames with upbeat, original tunes and a "lightning fast" custom game engine.
If you're interested but not quite sure whether you want to throw down some money, you can try out a demo of the game right now on Steam.
Here's a look at some of the game's key features:
- Over 20 unique rhythm minigames to entertain and challenge you
- Super fun gameplay with simple controls that anyone can learn
- Catchy, upbeat original tunes sure to have you bopping along
- A custom game engine with lightning fast response times
- Beautiful, hand-drawn 2D animation that brings everything to life
- An adorable dog-bear named Bop to keep you company
Estimated delivery for the pledges currently states July 2024, so we've got a little while to wait yet until the full game's release, but it certainly looks like one to keep an eye on!
Let us know in the comments if you've backed, or plan on backing, Bits & Bops on Kickstarter!
[source kickstarter.com]
Comments (32)
Most likely Rhythm Heaven/Paradise was an inspiration way more than Warioware. That said, seems awesome, a probably day1 purchase
@SilverM You're probably right there. I have a lot more experience with WarioWare, which is probably why I went for that.
Certainly looks great, though!
Oh man I love rythm paradise, I haven’t bought melatonin yet but that looked very similar as well… Pity Nintendo doesn’t step in the ring but these all look like great replacements
I wonder if there is a song with tapping intensity like Paranoia Revolution from DDR X3.
I saw this game reccomended to me on YouTube and it looked quite interesting. Looking forward to it.
Nobody mentioned the cute art yet? I mean, this is some of the cutest character art i've seen in a long time and it also looks unlike any other style i've seen! I Very hyped for it!
Fans do what Nintendon't. It's been years since last Rhythm Heaven, so it is great to see the genre going strong, even though it is not directly from Nintendo.
rhythm heaven is a far closer comparison to the gameplay, but this game is incredibly promising. the gameplay is simple enough to nail and with adorably polished visuals i cant wait for it to release
@Olliemar28 warioware and rhythm heaven share the same devs. Rhythm heaven took designs elements from warioware. So yeah while it’s 100% rhythm heaven inspired, saying it’s warioware inspired is not incorrect.
@boxyguy Yeah, I can't wait either. This is a definite day 1 purchase for me! 😀
@MatoFilipovic They probably just don't have any new ideas for a new Rhythm Heaven game unfortunately. Which is likely why Rhythm Heaven Megamix was just a compilation of older rhythm microgames with a few new ones sprinkled in.
Not bad. I wish we didn’t have to wait so long. Ah well at least by then we’ll most likely be playing this on our super amped up next gen Switch Revolution console.
Too expensive for just 20ish minigames. I fear it will be another Melatonin: a fun, short game full of design flaws and an inflated price.
Rhythm Heaven clones deserve better. Rhythm Heaven players deserve better.
20 minigames? This ain't a Warioware.
The robot dance minigame and the monkey coin one is very Rhythm Heaven.
Also why is this bug still on this site where I have to login legit like 12 times for it to actually login? It keeps looping.
This is 100% an indie version of Rhythm Heaven.
I've played the demo for this game on Steam. Anyone who is a fan of Rhythm Heaven (like myself) should really be looking forward to this one. They seem to have nailed it.
@ferryb001 If I remember correctly, the main designer of the rhythm minigames in Rhythm Heaven died before Rhythm Heaven Megamix. I may be wrong.
Edit: I was wrong. It was Professor Layton's puzzle designer.
Seems really weird to say this is inspired by Wario Ware when it is in fact a 100% replica of Rhythm Heaven, a series which isn't really that similar to Wario Ware despite sharing the same dev. It's like the writer of this article has no idea that Rhythm Heaven exists.
@Chlocean If you are refering to Tsunku, he's still active. He got his vocal cords removed due to cancer though.
@SpaniardSebas Ah! So I must have heard this and mixed it with the Professor Layton guy in my head. Thank you for citing that near-forgotten memory.
This is going to be GOTY 2023. Mark my words.
@Z-Core
"Estimated delivery for the pledges currently states July 2024"
Glad this got funded! I haven’t backed any Kickstarters recently.
Indie RH clone sounds nice. I miss RH.
I thought it was rhythm heaven based.
WarioWare? This is Rhythm Heaven!
Alright why did you title it as Warioware? I know Warioware and Rhythm Heaven have the same dev team but c'mon....
@Olliemar28 now that you know it is Rhythm Heaven/Game Tengoku inspired, can you correct the article? Just makes you/the site look unprofessional and uninformed.
I've been dying for a proper new Rhythm Heaven game ever since the Wii one. the 3DS one was okay, but absolutely didn't reach the heights of amazingness as its three predecessors.
I guess it's time again for the indies to come to the rescue when Nintendo can no longer provide, eh?
Looks fantastic.
the link attached to "kickstarter" also goes to the steam page instead. there's one in source though.
there's a game on kickstarter, the campaign hasn't launched yet but i recognize it from an interesting dev log series, Zoe and the cursed dreamer. it had a campaign before but didn't meet its goal and the dev apparently redid the game in secret while showcasing newer projects on their discord.
Tap here to load 32 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...