Retro-Bit Gaming has been behind a number of funky throwback-inspired controllers for Switch over the years, and now the company is taking us back in time even further with a Game Boy Player-style controller that is made for the GameCube (or Wii, if you're so inclined).
The Legacy GC Wired Controller has the appearance of the classic Game Boy Player controllers from Hori back in the day but with a new lick of colour and some fancy modern features. The button layouts make this a prime option for those out there still using the Game Boy Player (you know who you are), and you have the option to set the D-Pad's analogue inputs to either the left or right stick so those who are up for a challenge can even take on some single-stick Super Smash Bros. Melee.
For a closer look at some of the controller's features and a few new snaps of both the Black and Indigo models, check out the following from Retro-Bit Gaming:
The Legacy arrives to bring a classic feel to your Nintendo Gamecube® and Wii®. This updated version of our controller has a familiar button layout, comfortable DPad, and the addition of Turbo functionality. The shoulder buttons now utilize both digital and analog inputs to allow for functionality across most titles. Players can also change the DPad to function as the analog or C-stick as needed. A comfortable grip accompanies the 10ft/3m cable length to allow for gaming in almost any play area.
Features and Specs:
. Compatible with Nintendo GameCube® and Wii®
. Macros allow DPad to function as the analog or C-stick
. 10ft/3m cable length
. Includes Turbo functionality
For those whose hearts leapt at the thought of using this on an emulator, we're afraid that the GCN cable does not make that possible just yet. This being said, Retro-Bit has teased on Twitter that it may be working on a USB model in the future.
The Legacy GC is currently available to pre-order only from Castlemania Games for $19.99 (around £16) with the product expected to ship later this month. Retro-Bit has confirmed that European retailers will be stocking the controller in the near future however, so keep those eyes peeled if you are hoping to get your hands on one without the high shipping costs.
This is how retro hardware should be sold. Make it cheap enough that everyone interested doesn't have to think twice about it, rather than over-pricing it into niche-dom.
Chin-up those that spent money in recent times on the inflated Logitech versions from back in the day.
Spice Orange version when?
Edit: I said Logitech but think I meant Hori.
This controller really isn’t for me, but you can’t argue with that price. Looks well built too.
I do need a wireless GC controller that is on-par with Wavebird quality, but without the price of actually paying for a Wavebird. Anyone have any suggestions?
A.. Gameboy... Player-inspired, uhhh Gamecube controller for your... Gamecube or your Wii.
I think I had a stroke with this one lol. Pretty cool especially since it's so cheap but it took me a second (or several) to understand what this thing even was and why it exists.
As long as it doesn't had lags and the d-pad feels good enough then I may check it out.
@IceClimbersMan This thing is an affordable alternative to the Hori Digital Pad for GameCube. It was made so those who couldn't afford the real deal could try it. I had used a lot of Retro-Bit controllers in the past, all with varying quality. A lot of their Sega Genesis controllers were good but a majority of their Super NES ones tend to have quality issues especially with the buttons and d-pad.
I like the way it looks.
But the biggest problem with the GCN controller was the button layout was abysmal for playing GBA games. So... this is definitely a weird controller to greenlight and sell.
Can't believe I'm the first to point out....no C-Stick? Not really an authentic experience then, is it? The D-pad can function as the C-Stick as needed, but many games require both sticks to be used at the same time, so I don't really understand who would want this.
I never understand the appeal of Gamecube style controller with letter Y position of ABXY command buttons.
I still think PS2 controller looks better than Gamecube controller.
Oh I was very confused, it's inspired by the controller that came with the Gameboy Player
Was confused about the GameBoy link there as it didn't have a controller and didnt look like the game boy controls except for the d-pad
@Panopticon
It's specifically designed to play Game Boy Advance games on the original GameCube, using the Game Boy Player accessory.
It's an alternative to the hard to find Hori Game Boy Player controller.
There might be a small number of GameCube games that benefit from such a controller, but it would be very small.
One title I can think of is Mega Man Network Tranmission. It doesn't use the C-Stick at all, and you can use the d-pad instead of the analogue stick.
@IceClimbersMain The original controller was up to like $60 used over a decade ago when I was looking for one at a decent price. I can't imagine expensive they are today!
@Bunkerneath Hori also made a Super GameBoy-specific controller for the Super Famicom.
How I would love if this instead was a ”Game Boy Player-Inspired GameCube Controller for the Switch”.
@Bunkerneath It did not come with the Gameboy player, though. It was a separate purchase, and I think it was only released in japan. I imported one of those back when they were new, and I wish they would have gone with a different button layout, because the GC layout is horrible for Gameboy games. At least the d-pad was way better than the tiny one on the GC controller.
