It's an easy business to sit and discuss the failures of the Wii U — lacking purpose, chunky design, confusing name — but what about its successes? It's a much shorter list, we'll admit, but one of the things that many of us will agree on is its stellar games library (we mean, just look at how many have made the jump over to Switch).
With the console turning ten at the end of last year, we are now in the period of decade-old Wii U announcements popping back into our heads at a moment's notice. Once such anniversary took place yesterday as we noticed on Twitter (thanks to @NintenDaan) that a whopping ten years have passed since the console's 'Nintendo Games' Direct presentation aired.
Very much a one-man show with some occasional cameos, this Direct is a rather low-key affair compared to the presentation style that we see today; this being said, there were some quality announcements to be made. Some of these highlights are teased in the above Twitter post, but let's briefly rundown some of the top-notch content teed-up by the late, great, Mr. Iwata.
Aside from announcing updates to the Miiverse (some of which never materialised), this is a Direct that did its best to make the Wii U news last. We got confirmation of the brilliant Virtual Console service, pointing out that Game Boy and GBA titles would be added in the future *looks at the Switch and sighs*, the reveal of a Yoshi game that would later turn into Yoshi's Woolly World, updates on Bayonetta 2 and news of Super Smash Bros.'s delay.
All this isn't even to mention the reveal of Wind Waker HD and a teaser from Eiji Aonuma about another 'game-changing' title coming to the series in the future (what could that have possibly been, we wonder??).
It's true, the presentation might be a little more stripped back than the music-filled trailer-fest that we are used to these days, but it is a nice trip into the past all the same. You can watch the 'Nintendo Games' Direct in full down below to get reliving those decade-old memories.
The Wii U-years content is stretched pretty thinly across the 36-minute runtime, but there is something to be said for seeing real people in a Direct showcase instead of just a voiceover with video after video — and come on, we will always treasure those Iwata presentations.
What do you make of this old, personal tone to the Direct? Would you like to see it come back? Fill out the following poll and then let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Trailer after trailer, without much inbetween. That's how I like it
I still miss Mr Iwata and the Iwata-era Nintendo so much
Maybe it's the nostalgia from the Star Fox puppets, or Iwata fighting Reggie with comical special effects, but I got to admit the modern direct works very well. I voted for a mix of both
Wind Waker HD, Virtual Console and Miiverse.
3 things sorely missing from the Switch.
Ahh, the initial reveal for the SMT x FE project that eventually morphed into a game that few people liked, it seemed. How our minds went wild at the possibilities of a strategy RPG with instakill magic spells and permadeath.
And instead, we got Persona lite with FE characters as the "personas". 😂
All in all, I think TMS turned out to be a good experience. Though I do miss Iwata's presentation. He added something extra to the experience.
Wish Windwaker would come to Switch.
@ActionPanther
Don't forget actual useful folders (and themes, but that was on 3DS)
Nintendo news really is slow at the moment, huh.
Ah yes, the Wii U direct that announced games 3+ years in advance: Xenoblade X, TMS#FE, and Breath of the Wild.
The new ones are missing that personal touch. But nobody will ever truly replace Iwata.
A lot of stuff happened in this direct. The Famicom 30th anniversary gave us those VC games for quite cheap (I really fricking miss VC, very underappreciated lost with the Switch). I do find it wacky that a good portion had to be dedicated to an update to promise a faster system. I remember being really excited for Xeno X (then X) when it was first revealed.
I would love for this type of direct to come back, but to be honest, I don't think we have any personalities as interesting as Iwata when it comes to these presentations.
@Mauzuri I still love my switch and it doesn't feel old to me. but man oh man I would love it if I could have a home screen like the WiiU's or 3DS where I can organize my games into folders and it is right up front and not buried in the entire library section.
I do miss when Directs used to be more entertaining and have more personality. Nowadays we really only see Miyamoto, Koizumi, and Takahashi with a little Aonuma. Even the Splatoon man Nogami isn’t seen much these days.
For me personally, Nintendo ending Miiverse was one of their worst decisions ever. I know there’s here, but It felt so great connecting with Nintendo fans, sharing and commenting on screenshots, feedback on custom staged in Smash and Yoshi designs in Woolly World for 3DS, and getting advice on a specific scenario. The Twitter page I call Splatverse in Splatoon 2 & 3 just isn’t the same and way worse quality. Why not integrate that into SplatNet 3? Even Smash Ultimate has had a place to share.
