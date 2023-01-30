If you thought that the marketing for The Super Mario Bros. Movie had already gone too far, then you ain't seen nothing yet. German frozen pizza company Pizzatainment has today announced that it will be collaborating with Nintendo on a range of 'Mario-themed' pizzas — though the theme seems to be limited to the colour of the boxes (thanks, RTL Today).
There are two different pizzas currently announced for the collaboration: 'Triple-Salami-Explosion' and 'Quattro Formaggi Deluxe'. If you're thinking to yourself "hmm, that doesn't sound like anything to do with Mario," then you would be correct. It isn't. What makes them 'Mario-themed' is the presence of Mario and co. on the boxes — hardly a prime advertisement for the franchise, but proof that Mario's face exists, we suppose.
Yep, what could possibly be more Mario than *checks notes* a salami pizza? And how about Wario and Waluigi? Those guys are always eating, uh, cheese, right?
Surely there was room for some kind of Mushroom Kingdom-themed (and we're just spitballing here) mushroom pizza? Yoshi's Veggie Delight? Wario's Ham and Pineapple? We can't say that the opportunities are necessarily endless, but there's something there.
Both pizzas will be hitting up the frozen isle in German supermarkets from February.
What Mario-themed foods can you come up with? Drop your best suggestions in the comments below!
[source today.rtl.lu]
Comments (18)
When I hear Mario and salami, all my mind goes to is this YTP from ages ago:
https://youtu.be/nFKeOqoHR-o
Yoshi would def have a pineapple pizza. Because fruit.
"Wario's Ham and Pineapple?" Nah man, a proper Wario pizza would have a garlic bread crust.
I would like to see a Super Mario themed pizza at one of the new Nintendo theme parks.
In some countries salami is the same thing as pepperoni
No big movie release is complete without some wildly random and unconnected licenced products! 😂
Can we get some Cheep Cheep seafood next?
Hm. What about Spaghetti? Has any food company prepared Mario themed Spaghetti?
@StevieJanowski
Excuse me but Wario would have a garlic pizza! Garlic and extra cheese with red onion to get the yellow and purple.
Mario, yeah mushroom, though that one wouldn’t be for me. Mushroom and tomato to keep it red. Pepperoni could be there too.
Luigi, not sure maybe push the green and make him a veggie pesto pizza. Courgette, peppers, onion etc.
Waluigi… you could go purple theme with red onion jam, maybe aubergine or purple broccoli? Probably much nicer than it sounds, better than a rose petal pizza at least.
Bowser is obviously a spicy meatball pizza.
Yoshi… some kind of green and red fruit pizza for desert? Not sure if that and Peach’s peach pizza would work or not.
Its not even Movie Mario themed.... just regular old Mario.
Dude I can edit that together so easily it’s not even funny, it’s so cheap looking lmao.
Also, I don’t believe warriors would eat pineapples on pizza! There are perfectly tasty garlic pizzas all around, come on man!
No one's going to mention the fact the cheese pizza comes with 'sweet sprinkles'?
Any acknowledgment of Waluigi gets a few brownie points at least.
I need that Waluigi & Wario pizza NOW.
I miss when all of these game characters just lived in the little cartridges I had and they weren't all over McDonald's billboards and YouTube advertisements and pizza boxes.
@Dogorilla What would junk food marketed with cartoon characters be without a little sugar on top?
The more variety the better. I know people allergic to mushrooms, so there should be more variety, or just non-mushroom variants.
For Mario themed foods, I think a tin-foiled rice crispy cat-bell would be nice
