For the most part, people seem pretty clued up on Pokémon facts. The franchise has grown so large, in fact, that whenever you think that you know a piece of information so obscure that it is bound to astonish those around you, there's always somebody there to say "well obviously, duh!"
We have found ourselves in such a predicament today when we stumbled across the following information in a @SuperPodSaga Twitter thread asking people to share their "most useless piece of video game knowledge". One user called @SourceLocator shared the game-changing insight that in generations one to three of the Pokémon games, the HM 'Cut' could be used to chop down tall grass.
Of course, there are bound to be some of you out there who have known this knowledge for years, but reading through the responses to this tweet — and following a brief poll at Nintendo Life Towers — it is fair to say that this is not universally known. You can even test it for yourself! We cannot begin to fathom the length of time that we spent trying to predict the 'safe route' through these grassy patches when all this time we could have just been cutting?!
If you knew of this already then please do spare a thought for those of us who didn't. As you can imagine, this is pretty mind-blowing stuff.
But wait, there's more! It turns out that this fact goes deeper still. While the traditional 'Cut' HM can chop out a little square of tall grass, any creatures in Pokémon Emerald with the ability 'Hyper Cutter' can mow down an even bigger area. @ThatWolfWizard added this titbit to the thread and even had a video to prove it. This certainly has been a day of revelations...
It seems that the secret circle of Pokémon grass cutters has finally been broken open. No more will we be aimlessly walking in loops to avoid an unwanted battle, not when there is grass to be cut.
What do you make of this fact? Is this something that you knew before or has your world just been changed? Why not let us know which side you fall on by filling out the following poll and then take to the comments to let your amazement run free!
[source twitter.com]
I actually figured that out by chance when I was first playing Crystal (which also was the first Pokémon game I played through on my own), I don't remember why I hit cut in the menu but I still know I used it with my Weepinbell and I was ECSTATIC that I could avoid random battles. Didn't figure out what repels were for at the time.. 😂
I did not know about hyper cutter extending that effect tho, that's actually pretty neat.
Yes I knew, I thought this was common knowledge?!
I used to do it a lot when playing emerald.
I knew you could cut grass, but I didn't know hyper cutter extended the range. There again, I haven't had much experience with emerald.
I did it if I was in a dire situation and didn't want to risk a battle.
Yeah, I knew this, although I hadn't thought about it in forever, and never really cared to use it.
Considering how many fans would be too young for Gen 3 and earlier, I guess it makes sense that lots of people wouldn't know.
...
Dammit, I'm too young to feel this old!
Wait people didn't know?
Not that it mattered, simply mowing through pokemobs in grass was faster than enter menu -> pokemon -> scroll to HM slave -> cut every inch of the land
Yes, I did know. I don't think I ever tried it as a kid but learned about it later.
I am not a young Pokémon player — my first game was Pokémon Gold — and I did not know this
Yep, remember going a bit crazy with it and cutting every piece of grass on one of the routes. Think that was back in Red. Rarely used it after that though. Selecting Cut over and over again was more tedious than just dealing with the random encounters.
I never found it out on my own but I was made aware back when the games first came out. It also took forever and I never used it. Lol.
This is as old as my soul. You have to use cut twice on the National Park for the very tall grass
I was disappointed when they stopped doing that
I've never figured it myself, but I think I read about it at some point because it rings a bell... certainly not the Hyper Cutter part though, such a cool extra detail!
I did know this and I remember that whenever I was trying to catch Entei, Raikou or Suicune I would cut all but one patch of grass which I in the area which I would walk back and forth on so I could pretend I had 'cornered' the legendary somehow. I was a dumb kid but had fun.
I've known about the grass cutting mechanic in the earlier games for years. Kid me would sometimes mow down full routes. Oh to be that bored again....
To be fair, I didn't know about the Hyper Cutter enhancement though.
I did not know this was thing, to be honest. Just felt like one of those things that, now as an adult, would be a pointless mechanic to be implemented by a lazy developer like GF.
But as a kid? Never considered it because I think the description of the move mentioned cutting down trees, not grass. Guess I was a lot less imaginative than I thought as a kid.
Thought this was common knowledge too. But of course everyone discovered it by accident.
