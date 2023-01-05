Baba Is You is one of the best, strangest puzzle games of the past decade. Instead of moving blocks and finding keys, your main mechanic is moving words — making it so that you are the key, or changing the goal of the entire level to suit your needs. Okay, you'll still be moving blocks and finding keys, but it's different, alright?!
Developer of Baba Is You, Hempuli, occasionally makes tiny games on itch.io, some of which are to do with Baba (or Keke, another one of the game's characters). There's Baba Is You XTREME, which has real physics and no grid; Baba Friend, which adds a little Baba to your desktop; It's A Me, an unplayable Mario-like platformer; and now, arguably the best spin-off of all...
Sure, it's not on Switch, but this little tax-filing simulator is a great way to revisit the loveable Baba... who mostly is not in the game, because you're filing taxes for him by forging his signature.
Also, the tax deadline is coming up. Stop playing games about taxes and do your taxes, silly.
Baba is Happy
April is quite far away?
Boo! for these not running in Chrome, they all look like lots of fun
Next up: Baba helps Yoshi in court
@Rambler This is a website based out of the UK. Looks like their deadline for online filing is January 31. It was in October for paper returns.
Though apparently in most developed countries the government does your taxes and sends you the results so you can check for mistakes. The reason filing taxes is so hard in the US? Capitalism, of course! The company that owns TurboTax spends lots of money lobbying to ensure their software remains necessary.
@ComfyAko that lawsuit from Boshi is not gonna solve itself
@LastFootnote
Whoops you're right!
I'm conflating the end of the tax year with the tax return deadline.
I think most business across the world have to submit their records to the tax office? Looks like you have to in Germany (from a very very quick Google)
I’m a massive fan of all things horror. Blood, gore, zombies; evil children that stare at something and somehow make it explode, resulting in more blood and gore. Great stuff! But I get all Mary Whitehouse when it comes to filing taxes. Ban that sick filth!
Lisa Needs Braces
And its horrifying sequel: Baba files Danish taxes.
(My wife is Danish, their taxes are… something for sure.)
This will prepare the children!
I want nothing to do with filing my own taxes…So A SIMULATOR?! What?!
