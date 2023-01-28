Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher and developer QubicGames is back with another one of its Birthday celebration sales. For its 19th anniversary, Switch fans in the US will be able to get "over 50 games for $0.49 each" between January 26th and February 25th.

If you happen to own any of the following games: Robonauts, Run Sausage Run, Mana Spark, Pocket Pool, Pocket Mini Golf, Pocket Mini Golf 2, Sausage Wars, Om Nom: Run or Puzzle Book, you'll unlock the 49 cents discount for over 50 titles.





Including our latest releases!



You'll learn what's going on at: pic.twitter.com/RJzBwPiIx2 We're so proud that it's our 19th Birthday Party! That's why we've prepared over 50 titles for only... $0.49!Including our latest releases!You'll learn what's going on at: https://t.co/k1kuZ57LSJ January 26, 2023

And if you don't already own one of the above games, you can download the free title Coloring Book to get a discount on them - reducing each one to $0.49 and activating the offer upon purchase. Note: QubicGames is currently running sales in other regions but games and prices (£0.89 / 0.99€) vary depending on your location.

Will you be checking out this sale? Comment below.