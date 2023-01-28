Publisher and developer QubicGames is back with another one of its Birthday celebration sales. For its 19th anniversary, Switch fans in the US will be able to get "over 50 games for $0.49 each" between January 26th and February 25th.

If you happen to own any of the following games: Robonauts, Run Sausage Run, Mana Spark, Pocket Pool, Pocket Mini Golf, Pocket Mini Golf 2, Sausage Wars, Om Nom: Run or Puzzle Book, you'll unlock the 49 cents discount for over 50 titles.

And if you don't already own one of the above games, you can download the free title Coloring Book to get a discount on them - reducing each one to $0.49 and activating the offer upon purchase. Note: QubicGames is currently running sales in other regions but games and prices (£0.89 / 0.99€) vary depending on your location.

[source qubicgames.com]