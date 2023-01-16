Fire Emblem Engage is out this Friday, but some lucky people have already got their hands on the game. According to Fendoreo1 on ResetEra (don't click the link if you want to avoid spoilers), someone is currently playing through the entirety of Fire Emblem Engage and posting their impressions online — including screenshots.

If you don't want to know anything else about the upcoming game, it's best to get muting right away as new details are emerging such as additional characters, maps, cutscenes, and story beats. Be safe out there!

This is yet another game in a long line of Nintendo releases that leaked online days before the game launched. Pokémon Scarlet & Violet were victims of this, as were Bayonetta 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and more.

In the meantime, if you want some lovely spoiler-free gameplay for the newest Fire Emblem game, we've got five minutes of brand-new gameplay to give you a little taste of what to expect come Friday 20th January.

