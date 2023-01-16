Fire Emblem Engage is out this Friday, but some lucky people have already got their hands on the game. According to Fendoreo1 on ResetEra (don't click the link if you want to avoid spoilers), someone is currently playing through the entirety of Fire Emblem Engage and posting their impressions online — including screenshots.
If you don't want to know anything else about the upcoming game, it's best to get muting right away as new details are emerging such as additional characters, maps, cutscenes, and story beats. Be safe out there!
This is yet another game in a long line of Nintendo releases that leaked online days before the game launched. Pokémon Scarlet & Violet were victims of this, as were Bayonetta 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and more.
In the meantime, if you want some lovely spoiler-free gameplay for the newest Fire Emblem game, we've got five minutes of brand-new gameplay to give you a little taste of what to expect come Friday 20th January.
[source resetera.com]
How are people getting these leaks?
Who wants to hide in my bunker?
These leakers are so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.
Do these leaks come from folks who are shipped the game early (or work in stores that have early stock?)
@Pally356 Early copies are already in the wild at retailers. Chances are some people that work with the inventory want their 5 min of internet fame.
Spoiler alert but... rumor has it the final boss is a dragon. Which would be a massive departure from every other game in the series!
Turns out that the story is a letdown. That’s unfortunate.
@Browny inconceivable!! Spoilers in this very thread! Though to be honest, I wouldn’t trust this one. Dragons? Ha, unlikely!!
@MrHonest Let's face it: the story can't be any worse than Conquest, so if the gameplay is half as good as that (map design included) we're in for a must-buy.
I, for one, welcome these and will seek them out. They help me decide if a game is worth a full $60 or not.
Could people just.. not?
I guess decency is a thing of the past.. Hate these damn leakers so much.
@EaglyTheKawaiiShika protect me
cant wait to play it even more even if some say the story has issues its all about the gameplay.
I saw a little bit of it because unfortunately I am just so darn curious but after seeing a pretty big spoiler I have removed all sense of curiosity to look further. Hope I don’t hear much else and am looking forward to the reviews tomorrow!
