Game Freak is best known around the world as the Pokémon developer, but it also works on other projects from time to time.

In a recent interview with VGC, Game Freak's Masafumi Saito spoke about how beneficial it was to the Japanese company to create "original games" - describing it as a great challenge, a great motivator for creators, and mentioning how "significant" it was in terms of growth:

“It is very important to Game Freak to keep taking on the challenge of creating original games. I think that creating a game from scratch, putting it out there, and getting a good reception is a great motivator for creators and is also very significant in terms of its meaning for the growth of the company. With that said, we do not think in terms of limiting original games to small-scale projects. It has been ten years since we established a department that deals with original games. Initially, team members did the same thing while also developing Pokémon, so it was hard to concentrate on developing original games. Now we work with external companies so that we can start experimenting with moving on projects on a similar scale simultaneously. We want new titles to come out of Gear Project that are beloved by lots of people across the world, like the Pokémon series has been.”

Game Freak's most recent work outside of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is an Apple Arcade version of Pocket Card Jockey (a former 3DS exclusive). It's even open to the idea of a Switch port, apparently. Before this, it released both Giga Wrecker Alt. and Little Town Hero on Nintendo's hybrid system in 2019.