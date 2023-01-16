Please, Touch The Artwork - And We Saw That It Was Good, Very Good

Here's an official breakdown on the game from publisher Nakana.io:

The game features 3 unique puzzles each based on a different painting/style.

- De Stijl (The Style)

- Boogie Woogie

- New York City

Each puzzle has a different mechanic and should be challenging/relaxing in its own way. All puzzles are procedurally generated so that each player has a unique copy of the game. The games do not require skill and there's no timing pressure. Accessibility is key.

Gameplay & Stories

The first puzzle tells the origin story of pure abstract art. It’s a challenging puzzle where you’ll add colours and lines to a canvas to recreate paintings.

The second puzzle is about Boogie & Woogie, two squares who just want to be together, but a rapidly growing world is making this harder and harder. You’ll help Woogie reach Boogie by figuring out how the obstacles influence Woogie’s path.

In the third puzzle you’ll move to the big city, only to be overwhelmed with mixed emotions. From joy and excitement to feeling homesick and missing your friends and family. You'll be manoeuvring through the craziness of the Big Apple while collecting letters to form a poem.