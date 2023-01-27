Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Developer Giant Squid and publisher Annapurna Interactive have a treat lined up for Switch owners next week - announcing The Pathless will be coming to the hybrid platform on 2nd February. This title originally launched exclusively on PlayStation consoles as well as Windows and Apple devices in 2020.

The developer is the same team behind the underwater hit ABZÛ. In this new adventure, you take on the role of a hunter - a master of archery who will travel across a mystical island to dispel a curse of darkness. Alongside your eagle companion, your task is to hunt corrupted spirits as you explore misty forests, solve puzzles and engage in some epic battles.

Our friends at Push Square noted in the PS5 review how the world of The Pathless evokes similar feelings to games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Shadow of the Colossus. And in case you're wondering - yes, there'll be a physical retail edition for the Nintendo Switch. It's being handled by iam8bit and Skybound.

Like the look of this upcoming release? Comment below.