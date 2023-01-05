Looking back on the past few years, it's been tough in the video game industry in the UK. 2022 proved to be no exception, with game sales and console sales down for most of the year compared to last year. Gamesindustry.biz shared GfK's figures, which show an overall 6% drop in game sales for 2022, and a 29% drop in console sales.
At the last minute, the Switch outsold the PS5 to be the best-selling console of the year in the UK — despite a drop in sales of just under 28% compared to 2021. But between the Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series, only 60,000 units separated the three, so it was a close call
The best-selling game should surprise no one with FIFA 23 topping the charts, followed by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The highest charting Switch exclusive in 2022 in the UK is Nintendo Switch Sports, which sneaks just inside the top ten-selling games of the year. This doesn't include digital sales, so who knows how many additional digital copies the game has shifted since its release in April.
Nintendo's latest sports game is also the 4th best-selling physical game of the year, just ahead of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Pokémon Scarlet & Violet (sales are counted separately for each version) are also among the year's biggest sellers. Kirby and the Forgotten Land just missed out on the top 30, placing in 31st, with Splatoon 3 not too far behind in 38th. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Mario Strikers: Battle League placed at 62 and 80 respectively.
Here are the top 20 best-selling games in the UK for the year 2022!
|Position (2022 Overall)
|Game
|1
|FIFA 23
|2
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|
3
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|4
|Elden Ring
|
5
|Grand Theft Auto 5
|
6
|God of War Ragnarok
|
7
|FIFA 22
|8
|Horizon Forbidden West
|
9
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|
10
|Nintendo Switch Sport
|11
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|12
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|13
|Gran Turismo 7
|14
|Pokémon Violet
|15
|WWE 2K22
|16
|F1 22
|17
|Pokémon Scarlet
|18
|Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition
|19
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|20
|Sonic Frontiers
There are a few really nice surprises, such as Sonic Frontiers cracking the top 20. And despite the downer news about game sales declining, new game sales have actually had a bit of a boost in 2022. 13.9 million game sales in 2022 in the UK were for brand new releases — that's 20% more new titles sold than in 2021. Thanks to Pokémon, Elden Ring, and the like, then!
You can check out all of GfK's stats for the UK games industry sales over at Gamesindustry.biz. How well do you think the Switch has done in the UK in 2022? Let us know down below!
[source gamesindustry.biz]
Comments (9)
Game and console sales were always going to plunge after the pandemic-era spike. I'm sure supply issues contributed to that as well.
Nice to hear how competitive Nintendo is remaining in the region overall, considering it has historically been one of their weaker major markets.
they should count pokemon scarlet and violet as one
The Switch is a beast, and should be the third best selling console of all time by now.
I just keeps selling
The fact that PS5 was so supply constrained for the first half of 2022 & still did great for the overall year...
...means in 2023 the PS5 is going to do gangbusters
Meanwhile the Switch did great in 2022, but sales are going to decline again in 2023
Tough time my ass. It looks like it's still above pre-pandemic years. I knew it would be close and I'll be honest, I thought the PS5 was going to take it lol, but I did say last year the Switch would win, just haha
Nintendo beating Sony in UK is kind of a big deal. Nintendo has always been much weaker there compared to Japan and NA. Pokémon S/V came in clutch I reckon.
Sales were always going to dip. A worldwide cost of living crisis , a global recession means people won’t have the disposable income to spend. That said, the fact that Nintendo are still selling consoles and games is incredible.
2023 has some amazing games to come but it’s understandable that it will be a year where things slow down. 2024 will surely be the year for the Switch 2/pro.
If Nintendo veer at all from the Switch style they will end up with another Wii U. Fully expect a more powerful Switch in March 2024 around £300.
@Arawn93
I do agree that's it's a big deal but unfortunately I think the figures are slightly skewed by the availability (of rather lack of) of the PS5
Had it been more readily available I think it would have been a different story so I wouldn't read too much into the Switch outselling the PS5
Just for context I own both consoles so I'm not a fan boy either way
