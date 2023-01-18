While Fire Emblem is quite easy to jump into as a tactical RPG veteran, for others it can be a bit intimidating. With this in mind, Nintendo has released yet another overview trailer - this time introducing newcomers to the basics of Fire Emblem Engage.

It covers the role-playing elements, relationship building, and of course the tactical turn-based gameplay you'll experience:

If you are curious to learn more about this new entry in the Fire Emblem series, be sure to check out our Nintendo Life review. Although relationships get sidelined, the thrilling combat is too good to pass up - making it one of the best entries in the series.